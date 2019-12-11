The latest product in Xiaomi‘s smart ecosystem is the Mijia Laser Projector. It offers interesting features for avid movie watchers. This new projector has a similar design to the Xiaomi Laser Projector launched last month. It is now available in a dark gray color scheme. Sales begin on December 12 in China, and it carries a hefty price tag of CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs 60,400).

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector features, specifications

The newly launched Mijia Laser Projector supports up to 2,400 ANSI lumens. It is said to come with the Dolby Virtual Stereo Surround sound effect. Users can also connect the Mijia projector to their smartphone for audio. The Xiaomi Mijia Laser projector runs MIUI TV operating system with AI voice control support. The projector can offer videos and images at 8K resolution, and up to 150-inch wide-screen projection.

Under the hood, XIaomi Mijia Laser Projector features an Amlogic T972 high-performance core chipset, clocked at 1.9GHz. As per Xiaomi claims, this offers up to 63 percent faster performance and 53 percent lower power consumption. The device is built of glossy PC material with rounded corners and plain fabric panel.

The projector comes with ALPD 3.0 display technology, which ensures a good dynamic range, and color reproduction. The new product also features several image optimizations. These optimizations will help in improving the image brightness, sharpness, color gamut, and skin color reproduction. They also improve the final output with the help of HDR display and HDMI output. The projector can go up to 1,500 ANSI lumens in highlight mode.

Additionally, GizmoChina reports that the projector packs two 10W dual speakers with dual passive audio. The device also offers dual-band Wi-Fi alongside a 3.5mm headphone port, LAN network port, two USB2.0 interface and two HDMI ports on the rear.