Smartphone maker Xiaomi has just launched a new device on its crowdfunding platform Xiaomi Youpin. This new phone features a unique design and it is aimed at kids as an in-expensive, user-friendly device. As part of the launch, the company shared details around the design, features, specifications, and pricing of the device. The company is calling this device the "Qin AI Phone" with a hand-held gaming console, GameBoy-like design. Taking a look a the listing, the company has priced the device at 399RMB or Rs. 4,276. Let's check out the details around the upcoming Xiaomi Qin AI Phone including the specifications and design here.

Xiaomi launches Qin AI Phone for kids; details

As part of the crowdfunding listing, the company notes that the smartphone will be available in two colors. These color variants for the Qin AI Phone include the Pink and White colors. As noted above, the device does not feature a traditional design. However, this also does not mean that it does not feature "smartphone features" as per a report from GizmoChina. Inspecting the device, it features a relatively low-resolution 240×240 pixels square screen. We also get Wi-Fi connectivity along with Bluetooth 4.2. It is also interesting to note that the Qin AI Phone likely runs on a custom, Android-based skin.

Xiaomi has also added a 1,150mAh battery in the device along with a dedicated 4G eSIM for connectivity. The 4G eSIM enabled the device to support calling and data so that parents can stay in touch. It also comes with GPS support so that parents can keep a tab on the location of their kids.

The listing page of the Xiaomi Qin AI Phone also revealed that Xiaomi has added its in-house XiaoAI smart assistant. This will allow kids to use voice commands to perform basic tasks. In addition, the device also features a number of basic phone features. These features including sending text messages, setting an alarm, and more. The device is currently available in the Chinese market at part of the crowdfunding campaign. It is likely that it may be limited to the Chinese market.