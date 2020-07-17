comscore Xiaomi launches a new phone for kids; design, specs | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi launches a new phone for kids as a crowdfunding campaign; everything we know
News

Xiaomi launches a new phone for kids as a crowdfunding campaign; everything we know

News

This new phone features a unique design and it is aimed at kids as an in-expensive, user-friendly device. Let’s check out the details around the upcoming Xiaomi Qin AI Phone including the specifications and design here.

  • Published: July 17, 2020 2:18 PM IST
Xiaomi Qin AI Phone

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has just launched a new device on its crowdfunding platform Xiaomi Youpin. This new phone features a unique design and it is aimed at kids as an in-expensive, user-friendly device. As part of the launch, the company shared details around the design, features, specifications, and pricing of the device. The company is calling this device the “Qin AI Phone” with a hand-held gaming console, GameBoy-like design. Taking a look a the listing, the company has priced the device at 399RMB or Rs. 4,276. Let’s check out the details around the upcoming Xiaomi Qin AI Phone including the specifications and design here. Also Read - Xiaomi launches Mi TV Stick, Mi Band 5 and Mi Earphones Basic: Check price, features

Xiaomi launches Qin AI Phone for kids; details

As part of the crowdfunding listing, the company notes that the smartphone will be available in two colors. These color variants for the Qin AI Phone include the Pink and White colors. As noted above, the device does not feature a traditional design. However, this also does not mean that it does not feature “smartphone features” as per a report from GizmoChina. Inspecting the device, it features a relatively low-resolution 240×240 pixels square screen. We also get Wi-Fi connectivity along with Bluetooth 4.2. It is also interesting to note that the Qin AI Phone likely runs on a custom, Android-based skin. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series on open sale: Check India price, offers and more

Watch: BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India – Zoom Video Communications

Xiaomi has also added a 1,150mAh battery in the device along with a dedicated 4G eSIM for connectivity. The 4G eSIM enabled the device to support calling and data so that parents can stay in touch. It also comes with GPS support so that parents can keep a tab on the location of their kids. Also Read - A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online

A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online

Also Read

A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online

The listing page of the Xiaomi Qin AI Phone also revealed that Xiaomi has added its in-house XiaoAI smart assistant. This will allow kids to use voice commands to perform basic tasks. In addition, the device also features a number of basic phone features. These features including sending text messages, setting an alarm, and more. The device is currently available in the Chinese market at part of the crowdfunding campaign. It is likely that it may be limited to the Chinese market.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 17, 2020 2:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto E7 spotted on Canadian Carrier website: Price, specs
News
Motorola Moto E7 spotted on Canadian Carrier website: Price, specs
MediaTek planning to launch 5G chipset for entry-level smartphones this month: Report

News

MediaTek planning to launch 5G chipset for entry-level smartphones this month: Report

Is Poco planning to rebadge Redmi 9C for the Indian market?

News

Is Poco planning to rebadge Redmi 9C for the Indian market?

YouTube brings back 1080p streaming option in India

Entertainment

YouTube brings back 1080p streaming option in India

Microsoft's xCloud game streaming service will launch in September

Gaming

Microsoft's xCloud game streaming service will launch in September

Most Popular

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Xiaomi launches a new phone for kids as a crowdfunding campaign

Motorola Moto E7 spotted on Canadian Carrier website: Price, specs

MediaTek planning to launch 5G chipset for entry-level smartphones this month: Report

Is Poco planning to rebadge Redmi 9C for the Indian market?

Realme announces its 125W UltraDART fast charge tech

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi launches a new phone for kids as a crowdfunding campaign

News

Xiaomi launches a new phone for kids as a crowdfunding campaign
Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia TA-1274 फोन 4,380mAh बैटरी के साथ FCC पर स्पॉट, जानें डिटेल्स

Realme ने लॉन्च किया 125W UltraDART Flash चार्जर, 4000mAh की बैटरी 20 मिनट में होगी फुल चार्ज

Xiaomi Redmi 9C स्मार्टफोन भारत में POCO ब्रांड के साथ होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खासियत

Flipkart से फोन खरीदने पर Google Nest Mini को 2500 रुपये कम में खरीदने को मौका, You Tube प्रीमियम का सब्सक्रिप्शन भी फ्री

PUBG Season 8 अपडेट टेस्ट सर्वर पर लाइव, जानें डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review
BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

News

Xiaomi launches a new phone for kids as a crowdfunding campaign
News
Xiaomi launches a new phone for kids as a crowdfunding campaign
Motorola Moto E7 spotted on Canadian Carrier website: Price, specs

News

Motorola Moto E7 spotted on Canadian Carrier website: Price, specs
MediaTek planning to launch 5G chipset for entry-level smartphones this month: Report

News

MediaTek planning to launch 5G chipset for entry-level smartphones this month: Report
Is Poco planning to rebadge Redmi 9C for the Indian market?

News

Is Poco planning to rebadge Redmi 9C for the Indian market?
Realme announces its 125W UltraDART fast charge tech

News

Realme announces its 125W UltraDART fast charge tech

new arrivals in india

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers