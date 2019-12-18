comscore Xiaomi Mi Kettle 1A launched: Check out price, features | BGR India
Xiaomi launches a new water kettle: Here's what you need to know

Xiaomi Mi Kettle 1A has a 304 stainless steel coating; It can boil 1.5 liters of water within five minutes.

  • Published: December 18, 2019 1:25 PM IST
Image Credit: Gizmochina

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi has an expansive portfolio of products in China. The company has gradually expanded from smartphones and electronics to lifestyle and more. These segments include travel products, home appliances, smart products, among other things. As part of this expansion, the company just launched yet another innovative product. This latest product is the Xiaomi Mi Kettle 1A.

Xiaomi Mi Kettle 1A price, features, specifications

The kettle has a heating power of 1,800W, which the company claims is good enough to boil 1.5 liters of water within five minutes. There is also an mechanism wherein the kettle switches off after water is boiled. The kettle also incorporates various protection systems to avoid overheating following any improper use or some type of electrical failure.

Xiaomi Mi Kettle 1A features a 304 stainless steel coating inside, which is usually seen in medical and food industries. It doesn’t rust, or smell, and is easy to clean as well, Gizmochina reports. The Mi Kettle comes in white color, and has a similar design to its predecessor Xiaomi Mi Smart Kettle. It looks quite modern and has a new double-layer anti-scalding design. To ensure there is no ugly wiring visible, it has a winding mechanism. After you are done using the kettle, you can simply retract the cable to hide it inside.

Its structure is made of high strength PP plastic and has dimensions of 215x152x251mm with a weight of just 1.1Kg. Unlike other Xiaomi products, the Xiaomi Mi Kettle 1A isn’t an Internet of Things (IoT) product and cannot be controlled via a smartphone app. The Mi Kettle 1A costs CNY 79 in China, which is approximately Rs 800.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2019 1:25 PM IST

