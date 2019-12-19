comscore Xiaomi launches rotating baby car seat | BGR India
Xiaomi launches a rotating baby car seat on its crowdfunding platform

Xiaomi's latest crowdfunding product is a rotating car baby seat. The new QBORN 360° Rotating Baby Car Seat is now available on Xiaomi's Youpin platform.

  • Published: December 19, 2019 7:28 PM IST
xiaomi-rotating-car-baby-seat-crowdfund-launch

Image Credit: MyDrivers

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has been expanding the lineup of products available on its crowdfunding platform. The latest addition to Xiaomi Youpin is a new QBORN 360° Rotating Baby Car Seat.

Xiaomi Rotating Car Baby Seat features

Following the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO), Xiaomi has announced a child car seat. The new QBORN 360° Rotating Baby Car Seat has all the necessary safety certifications in China and the European Union. Therefore, the seat ensures comfort and safety for children from 0 to 12 years, MyDrivers reports.

One of the highlights of Xiaomi’s new child car seat is its sleek, minimalist design. Besides, it can rotate 360 degrees. To operate this feature, the user only has to press a button located at the front of the seat. The structure of the car seat uses a double layer molded plastic. This ensures greater impact resistance, with the inner pillow designed having a high-density sponge. Xiaomi says QBORN Car Seat has four layers of cushioning material that provides comfort to the baby’s head.

For now, Xiaomi’s new car seat is being sold exclusively in China through its crowdfunding platform. The launch price is CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,000 approximately). There is no information on whether the product will be available in other countries. The new Xiaomi child car seat will later go on sale from January 9, 2020 in China.

Speaking of ecosystem products, Xiaomi recently launched a portable fruit and vegetable purifier. The product is available for CNY 199 (around Rs 2,020). The crowdfunding platform notes that it will start shipping to backers on January 14, 2020. It has achieved 586 percent of the goal so far with support from 11,722 people. The product has also raised CNY 2,332,678 with 11 days remaining for the funding to close.

