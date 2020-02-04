Xiaomi launches another MIJIA Electric Screwdriver for RMB 129

Xiaomi has launched one more all-in-one MIJIA Electric Screwdriver on crowdfunding. The hand-held electric screwdriver’s crowdfunding price is RMB 129 (approximately Rs 1,300) and the retail price will be RMB 149 (approximately Rs ,1500). The crowdfunding target sale will start at 10:00 AM tomorrow, February 5 on at Xiaomi Mall / Xiaomi House.

The company announced about the MIJIA Electric Screwdriver on Weibo. The company also published a video along with several products images. The MIJIA Electric Screwdriver is claimed to uses innovative and integrated screw-less design for difficult places such as narrow spaces and deep holes. MIJIA says that the product comes with 50mm long bit and S2 alloy steel bit.

The MIJIA Electric Screwdriver is made of high-quality engineering plastics coated using fine UV paint technology, notes company (via GizmoChina). The built-in 1500mAh lithium battery can screw/ unscrew more than 180 screws when fully charged. You can also switch between electric mode and manual mode as per requirement.

As noted, the screwdriver is quite lightweight and durable. The narrowest grip of the main body is less than 30mm and the screwdriver only weighs just 185 grams. There is one volume rocker like key to determine spin direction use between L (left) or R (right).