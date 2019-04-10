comscore
Xiaomi launches AreoX Smart Fingerprint U-lock as part of crowdfunding program

Xiaomi AreoX Smart Fingerprint U-lock has raised more than 1,011,000 RMB which is more than Rs 1 Crore, an amount that is more than 2.5 times the required amount.

Xiaomi Smart fingerprint U-Lock 2

Image credit: Xiaomi

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi has just launched a new product as part of a crowdfunding program. This new product is a smart lock that operates or rather unlocks with the help of a fingerprint sensor. The AreoX Smart Fingerprint U-Lock is priced starting at 199 RMB which amounts to about Rs 2,000 at the time of writing. According to the information online, the product was launched on the Youpin crowdfunding platform and it has raised more than 1,011,000 RMB which is more than Rs 1 Crore at the time of writing, an amount that is more than 2.5 times the required amount.

The information about the crowdfunding program was initially spotted by GizmoChina. According to the report, Xiaomi is known to make products with simple design and high efficiency while ensuring that they meet the needs of the users. The report went on to talk about different use cases of the U-lock from its necessity during trips to the usual day-to-day situation when users need to lock their bikes. The crowdfunding page for the product also showcased that it can be used to lock a car.

The report also noted that the quality of the material used to make the U-Lock and its durability are evident if it can be used to lock a car. Talking about its features, the lock comes with “an anti-theft lock body” along with a stainless steel lock beam. The lock beam will come in two sizes, a long one and a short one. According to the report, the body of the lock is IP65 certified with resistance to dust and water. Xiaomi claims that its bar has been reinforced “to withstand a high degree of pressure”.

Image credit: Xiaomi

The beam of the U-Lock can’t be easily cut with the help of a hacksaw. Last but not least is the presence of a fingerprint scanner on the lock that will be used to unlock the lock with the help of biometric identification. The description page for the U-Lock noted that it can unlock with the help of a fingerprint in about 0.55 seconds while maintaining “high detection rate”. To ensure security, Xiaomi claims that the lock detects dummy fingerprints in seconds. For the fingerprint sensor to work, the U-lock comes with a battery that can last up to 12 months and it will issue an alert to the user when it falls below 15 percent.

The lock also comes with a USB Type-C port that users can use to charge the lock in case the lock runs out of battery. In addition to this, Xiaomi has also added a physical unlock key for the U-Lock in case the fingerprint scanner stops working or the lock runs out of the battery. The U-Lock with the shorter beam will be priced at 199 RMB and the one with the longer beam will be priced at 219 RMB. It is likely to start shipping from May 23, 2019.

