Xiaomi launches Bluetooth Headset Pro: Price, features, design and more

Xiaomi has launched a new Bluetooth Headset Pro. It has “LYEJ06LS” model number and comes with a balanced hanging ear design. The latest headset from Xiaomi is claimed to offer users up to 8 hours of talk time on a single charge. The case of the headset is said to deliver additional battery life of up to 40 hours, which is huge. The Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Headset Pro price is set at 199, which is around Rs 2,130 in India.

Customers can get this audio product via Mi Home and Xiaomi Youpin site. It is equipped with a 12mm dynamic speaker. The device also features a Qualcomm QCC3020 wireless audio SoC. The company says that one can rotate the earbuds of the headset by 180 degree, making it feasible to switch between the left and right ears.

The company claims that the Xiaomi Bluetooth Headset Pro will offer a comfortable fit and it won’t fall off your ear while working out or doing other tasks. It features a 100mAh battery and the charging case has a USB-C port for fast charging. The newly launched Xiaomi headset also supports a dual microphone design to reduce noise, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It even offers support for voice assistants like Google Assistant and Apple Siri, Gizmochina reports.

Besides, last month, Xiaomi launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India and its price starts from Rs 4,999. The pricing alone makes Xiaomi’s TWS earbuds direct competitor to Realme Buds Air in the country. However, it has more competition from brands like Noise, boAt, among others. Interested buyers can get this audio product from Xiaomi via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. It has a rated battery life of 14 hours and the buds can last for up to four hours on a single charge.