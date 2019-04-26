comscore
  Xiaomi launches electric bike Himo T1 in China: All you need to know
Xiaomi launches electric bike Himo T1 in China: All you need to know

The Himo T1 electric bicycle comes with a price label of RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 31,000) in China. One can check this new e-bike on the company's crowdfunding platform.

Xiaomi is known for offering good price-to-performance ratio smartphones in India. The Chinese company not only sells smartphones, but also products like smart TVs, phone accessories, fitness bands, air purifiers, and more. Now, the company has launched an electric bike in its home market China. The newly launched e-bike is called Himo T1 in the country.

As for the pricing, the Himo T1 electric bicycle comes with a price label of RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 31,000) in China. One can check this new e-bike on the company’s crowdfunding platform. Additionally, the newly launched Himo T1 is not the first electric bike from Xiaomi backed Himo brand. The company has already launched a Himo V1 and Himo C20 folding e-bikes. Now, Himo T1 is the third electric bike from the brand.

Xiaomi to launch a Snapdragon 730-powered phone in India soon; may sport a pop-up selfie camera

Xiaomi’s new electric vehicle comes in three colour options, which includes Red, Gray, and White. The Himo T1 reportedly offers a 14,000mAh Li-ion battery with a nominal voltage of 48V. As per the company website, the latest bike from Xiaomi comes with 14Ah/28Ah energy options. Furthermore, the 14Ah option will reportedly offer users to travel up to 60km, whereas the 28Ah option will enable the vehicle to travel up to 120km.

The Himo T1 electric bike is also equipped with a front suspension fork, dual Coilover rear suspension, drum brake on the rear side. There is also a hydraulic disc brake on the front side. Additionally, the electric bike weighs about 53kg and measures 1515 x 665 x 1025mm. Besides, Xiaomi just recently launched a Mi LED smart bulb in India. It was first unveiled at MWC 2019 earlier this year in Barcelona.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart bulb launched in India alongside Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3; promises 11 years of life

The smart bulb offers support for Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. The Mi LED Smart Bulb can reportedly deliver up to 11 years of life. Xiaomi claims that it offers support for 16 million colours. Xiaomi is also touting that no bridge or hub is required to use the smart bulb, and one can control it via Mi Home app. The smart bulb is priced at Rs 9,99.

