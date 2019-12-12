Xiaomi recently launched a bunch of smart products in China. The list includes Xiaomi smart electric bed, an 8K lazer projector, a smart dustbin, and even a Fish Tank, which can be powered by a power bank. Earlier today, Xiaomi also unveiled a Bluetooth smart alarm clock, which offers support for humidity and temperature sensors. Now, Xiaomi has launched a Gigabee Smart Walkie-Talkie with a solid set of features. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Xiaomi Gigabee Smart Walkie-Talkie features, price

The latest Smart Walkie-Talkie device from Xiaomi Youpin comes with a price tag of 399 yuan, which is approximately Rs 4,000 in India. It offers features like 4G and Wi-Fi networking. The company is also offering a free 4G sim card and free 4G for a year on the purchase of the device.

As per MyDrivers, Xiaomi’s new smart Walkie-Talkie device features a 2-inch large IPS color screen, which can display time, signal, power, group and other content. The report claims that the device’s ultra-high contrast and brightness screen is also visible in outdoor sunlight. With this device, users will be able to communicate with each other from 5,000 kilometers away.

The 4G-enabled device also supports phone calls as well as Xiaomi’s AI assistant. This Gigabee Smart Walkie-Talkie from Xiaomi also features Beidou’s GPS hybrid positioning system. The latter will help in real-time location tracking even without internet.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Xiaomi Smart Walkie-Talkie device can reportedly deliver 60 hours of standby time. The cited source mentioned that the device can actually deliver 40 hours of actual usage. One will be able to charge the walkie-talkie via USB-C. It’s nice to see that Xiaomi is launching unique and useful smart products almost on a regular basis. There is a reason why Xiaomi is one of the top brands in the market as it offers value for money devices.