Xiaomi launches its 2000th service center in New Delhi

Xiaomi launches its 2000th service center in Delhi as smartphone battle intensifies

Xiaomi has launched its 2000th service center in New Delhi as the competition intensifies among smartphone players

  • Published: July 26, 2019 8:41 PM IST
Photo: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has announced the opening of its 2000th authorized service center in New Delhi. The service center was launched yesterday as it expands its service footprint to 680 cities. The Chinese company is the number 1 smartphone brand and also the number 1 smart TV brand. It has also become the first industry brand to be certified under ISO 9001 and 14001 for its after sales quality management systems. The brand claims that these certifications further highlight its efforts to deliver consistent and high quality experience to its customers.

With the opening of its 2000th authorized service center, Xiaomi claims to have a service network covering over 90 percent of the districts in the country. The service network is said to be spread from Leh in the north to Kanyakumari in the south. It also covers fast east town of Ziro and Dwarka in the northwest tip. While they service Xiaomi products, these centers also help consumers with installation of their TVs across all pin codes in the country.

Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019; total smartphone shipments hit 37 million

Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019; total smartphone shipments hit 37 million

At the launch of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro last week, Xiaomi claimed that it leads among top smartphone players for after sales service. It cites Red Quanta research report for being leader for three quarters in a row. Xiaomi also claims to have achieved Field Failure rate (FFR) at less than half of the industry average. “Xiaomi’s after sales team recorded an incredible Turn Around Time (TAT) with 96% of cases resolved within 4 hours and an average of 93% of cases witnessed their issues resolved in just 2 hours,” the company said in a statement.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

“At Xiaomi, we are truly focused towards making innovation accessible to everyone. We continue striving to implement the best of our innovative measures across our after sales and customer service efforts too. These innovative efforts played a crucial role in helping us earn the love and trust of millions of our Mi Fans and customers in India, thereby leading us to retain our number one position too,” said Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operations Officer, Xiaomi India.

Xiaomi is expanding its service network as the company shifts retail focus from online to offline market. With after sales becoming the biggest priority for offline customers, the company needs to strengthen its footprint. It will need to challenge the likes of Samsung in the electronics market.

