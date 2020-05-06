comscore Xiaomi Mi Commerce site launched: How to order devices via WhatsApp
News

Xiaomi launches Mi Commerce website: How to order devices using WhatsApp or site

News

With the Mi Commerce site, you will be able to order a Xiaomi product from nearby offline retail stores. Here's how you can order Xiaomi products via the Mi Commerce website or WhatsApp.

  Published: May 6, 2020 10:14 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Commerce website

Xiaomi has launched a Mi Commerce website in India, which will help people easily buy Xiaomi products. The company seems to have found a good solution to not only ease customer’s work, but also retailers. With the Mi Commerce site, you will be able to order a Xiaomi phone or other products from nearby offline retail stores. You are allowed to order any devices, including Xiaomi Mi TV, Redmi or Mi phones, smart home products, and accessories while staying at home. Read on to know more about how you can order Xiaomi products via the Mi Commerce website or WhatsApp.

How to order Redmi phones, Mi TVs using Mi Commerce site

First of all, customers need to visit the Mi Commerce website. You need to turn on your device’s location before opening the site. Then, you will witness a number of nearby store names on the site when you open it. After selecting your nearby Mi Home, Mi Studio, or any other store, you can select any Xiaomi products. You will be able to check what all products are available in different stores.

Watch: Best Phones under Rs 40,000

After selecting the Xiaomi product, add it to Wishlist, and share you address and contact details too. Customers will then receive a call from the retail store that will deliver products to your doorstep. Additionally, you don’t need to pay in advance as the company says “Payment only on Delivery” option is available.

How to order Xiaomi devices using WhatsApp

For more queries, users can contact the company using WhatsApp. Xiaomi has launched a WhatsApp Business account too and customers can send a message to +91 8861826286 to order Xiaomi devices. After saving the given number, open the contact’s chat screen on WhatsApp and just type “Retail store.” After that, you just need to follow the instructions that the company is giving on WhatsApp.

When the message asks you to share your location, simply tap on the attach button located next to the text bar on your chats. Under “Location,” there will be a new option to ‘Share Live Location.’ You will be given three nearby store names, their address, and phone number, using which you can call them and order any Xiaomi devices. For more stores, you can type “show more” on WhatsApp. You can use both the Xiaomi Mi Commerce website as well as its WhatsApp Business account to order products.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2020 10:14 AM IST

