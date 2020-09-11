Xiaomi launches Mi T-shirt made from 100 percent 'Recyclable Plastic'

Xiaomi has launched one more product in lifestyle range in India. The Chinese company has announced Mi Eco Active T-shirt on crowdfunding for Rs 999. The big highlight of this new Mi Eco Active T-shirt is that it’s made from 100 percent ‘Recyclable Plastic’. Xiaomi claims that the product is skin-friendly, and it is designed for a smooth and comfortable fitness session. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

“At Mi India, we are cognizant of our responsibility towards the environment and realize the need for an eco-friendly lifestyle. We have actively worked towards creating merchandise that not only offers optimal breathability but is ingeniously designed to reduce waste by using discarded PET bottles to manufacture the T-Shirts that can be further recycled too,” said Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India. Also Read - Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch model sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price

Price, availability, features of Mi Eco Active T-shirt

As noted above, the Xiaomi Mi Eco Active T-shirt will be available on mi.com on crowdfunding for now. The special price has been kept at Rs 999. It will be made available staring today, September 11, at 12 noon. At present, there is one White color on offer.

The Mi Eco-Active T-Shirt is environment friendly and it is exclusively made in India. Each T-Shirt is made from 12 recycled PET bottles collected from different parts of the country. The T-Shirt also saves up to 70% of carbon emission in comparison to a regular cotton t-shirt and comes with tags embedded with holy basil seeds which can be sown.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

As per Xiaomi, the Eco-Active T-Shirts are breathable, sweat-absorbent and skin-friendly, making it perfect for your daily fitness session. The recyclable polyester material of the T-Shirt also acts as a quick moisture absorbent, making sure that your T-Shirt is relatively dry even during your intense workout sessions, added company.