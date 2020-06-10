comscore Xiaomi launches Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 in India for Rs 549
Xiaomi launches Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 in India for Rs 549

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is a more affordable electric toothbrush than the T300.

  • Published: June 10, 2020 11:57 AM IST
Recently, Xiaomi India had teased its upcoming launch of an electric toothbrush for India market. Now, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is official. This is Xiaomi’s second electric toothbrush product in the country. Last time around, Xiaomi had launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300. Also Read - Unlock 1 में खरीदें 10 हजार रुपये से कम में ये 5 स्मार्टफोन: Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung हैं ऑप्शन

Talking about the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100, it is a more affordable electric toothbrush than the T300. It has been priced at Rs 549. Just like last time, this one too is currently available under crowdfunding on Mi.com. The company will start shipping it from July 15. It is available in a single color option. Also Read - Xiaomi launches the Mi Smart Curtain on its crowdfunding platform

There are two popular brands who also have their electric tooth brush around same price. The Oral B CrossAction Battery Toothbrush is priced at Rs 359 and can be purchased easily from online and offline stores. Similarly, the Colgate 360 Charcoal Battery Operated Toothbrush is priced at Rs 599. Also Read - Xiaomi phone with 16GB RAM could launch soon

Mi Electric Toothbrush T100: Features

The big highlight of the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is that it offers a 30-day battery life. As noted by Xiaomi, it had been designed with the help of dentists. The electric toothbrush boasts of ultra-soft bristles and low-noise design (low-noise operation at 60bB). The bristles are 93 percent thinner than regular nylon brushes.

It also has fast charging support. You’ll see an LED indicator that notifies the user about the battery status, as well as the charging status. It has a sleek design and is lightweight at just 46 grams. It is also IPX7 rated, which means it can withstand water splashes.

This new T100 model features two different cleaning modes – Standard mode and a Gentle Mode. Other than that there is Dual-Pro Brush Mode and the EquiClean Auto Timer mode. These help in brushing teeth more efficiently, claims Xiaomi. It reminds the user about the right amount of time to spend in one area with the toothbrush pausing after every 30 seconds and the timer going off after two minutes.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2020 11:57 AM IST

