Xiaomi India has launched an Independence Day initiative called Mi For India. The company has partnered with Teach For India to distribute 2500 new smartphones to children affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic. Mi For India has been launched to celebrate India’s 74th Independence Day as well as the 5th anniversary of Xiaomi’s Make In India initiative. Also Read - Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to China, not launching globally with rebranding

The Chinese tech giant set up its first Indian manufacturing plant back in August 2015. Xiaomi’s first locally manufactured smartphone was the Redmi 2 Prime. The company now manufacturers 99 percent of its Indian smartphone line-up locally. The company’s manufacturing plants employ over 30,000 people, 95 percent of whom are women. 10,000 further people are employed in its 2,500 stores strong exclusive retail network. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

Manu Kumar Jain, Global VP, Xiaomi, and MD, Xiaomi India, posted several tweets on his Twitter profile promoting the Mi For India initiative. He said, “Due to #Covid19, children are struggling to continue #OnlineEducation because of lack of smartphones. All of us need to come together to help our future generation”. He also said, “Grateful to our retailers & partners who came forward for this wonderful initiative”. On their official Twitter profile, Teach for India commented, “Together we can bridge the digital divide! Grateful for our partnership with @XiaomiIndia that will take us a step closer to our mission – one day all children will attain an excellent education”. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra launched with 120x zoom, Snapdragon 865 and 120W fast charging

Xiaomi has also made a video highlighting the key aspects of the Mi For India initiative. In it, Manu Kumar Jain thanks all the retailers, workers, and Mi fans for their support over the years. He further asks people to get in touch with Xiaomi if they know any child needing smartphones for online education. He also urges people to help as many in need as possible during these difficult times.