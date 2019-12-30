comscore Xiaomi launches 'Mi Matte Hard Case' for Redmi Note 8 Pro at Rs 499
News

Xiaomi launches 'Mi Matte Hard Case' for Redmi Note 8 Pro at Rs 499

News

The Mi Matte Hard Case flaunts a dual-black finish separated by a thin red line. The upper portion with camera cutout looks glossy black, while the bottom half can be seen sporting textured finish matte style.

  • Published: December 30, 2019 1:16 PM IST
Mi Matte Hard Case (Redmi Note 8 Pro)

Xiaomi India has launched a new protective case for the Redmi Note 8 Pro devices called the Mi Matte Hard Case on its website. This new case for the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in dual-tone Black color option only. The company has kept the price of Mi Matte Hard Case at Rs 499. At present, it is available for purchase through mi.com.

The Mi Matte Hard Case flaunts a dual-black finish separated by a thin red line. The upper portion with camera cutout looks glossy black, while the bottom half can be seen sporting textured finish matte style. Xiaomi notes that ‘matte premium finish’ offers ‘superior grip’.

In another news, Xiaomi has recently started selling the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 via open sale on Amazon India and mi.com. Consumers can now purchase both the phones anytime (available 24×7 for everyone). Both these devices were launched in October in India, and were made available through flash sale model until last week.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. It has a quad-rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. This device features an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi phone sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

For authentication, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a massive 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging tech. In terms of connectivity options, the device supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. There is a USB Type-C port too for charging. The device runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 30, 2019 1:16 PM IST

