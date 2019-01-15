Xiaomi launches Mi Micro USB braided cable with fast charging support

Xiaomi India has just launched a new product in the Indian market – its Mi Micro USB Braided cable in the Indian market. Xiaomi made the announcement on its official Twitter account revealing details about the design, build quality, pricing and availability. According to the announcement tweet, the company claims that the USB cable will be “sturdy” and “durable”. The cable will go on sale starting tomorrow for Rs 249 and is likely that the sale may be limited to Mi.com, Mi Store app, and Mi stores.

The company also claims that the braided cable will come with support for “up to 2A fast charging”. The official confirmation from the company is essential for most users as not all microUSB cables are designed to handle fast charging duties. In addition, to support for fast charging, the wire also comes with support for fast data transfer as fast charging and fast data transfer rate is not universal for all micro USB cables.

Given that the cable will come with a braided finish, this means that this will also be “tangle-free” in nature. Xiaomi did not clarify its reason to launch a microUSB cable in the year 2019 but the likely reason to do this may be because most entry-level, budget, and mid-range Xiaomi devices in the market come with a microUSB port.

The company also sells its USB Type-A to USB Type-C braided cables in the Chinese market. Though we are not clear if the company is planning to launch the Type-C variant of the cable in the Indian market. This announcement came right after the company put its latest Mi TV models, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch model and the Mi TV 4A Pro with 43-inch screen on sale on Flipkart, Mi.com, and select Mi Home stores.