Xiaomi has launched a new product in India in order to help lessen daily household chores. The latest Mi Robot Vacuum from Xiaomi comes with a price label of Rs 17,999. This is a smart move and a good every-day cleaning solution, especially during the ongoing lockdown period in India. The robot vacuum cleaner comes with features like 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping function, real-time floor mapping and more.

Interested buyers can get the latest Mi Robot Vacuum via Xiaomi India’s official website. As per the listing, the original price of the robot vacuum cleaner is Rs 29,999. But, Xiaomi is selling its product at a discounted price of Rs 17,999. There is also a no-cost EMI option for customers. The website says that the company is currently accepting only prepaid orders. It says that customers can expect orders to be delivered only once lockdown lifts.”

Watch: Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently extended the lockdown period till May 3 in India. As for the features, the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner can initiate sweeping and mopping together, or sweeping-only mode and mopping-only mode as well. The product also sports a Japanese brushless motor that has a 2,100Pa suction. The company says that its vacuum cleaner is equipped with 12 different sensors.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner features Laser Detect System (LDS), and with the help of this, it can identify objects in close proximity while on the surface. Users will be able to control this smart product via the company’s Mi Home app. The robot cleaner also supports scheduling mode, which one can set using the app. It is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A7 processor, and comes with a 3,200mAh battery. Xiaomi claims that the running time of the robot vacuum cleaner is up to 130 minutes. You can check other information on the company’s site.