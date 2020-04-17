comscore Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner launched in India: Price, features, sale
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India for Rs 17,999: Check features, availability
News

Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India for Rs 17,999: Check features, availability

News

Xiaomi is selling its Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner at a discounted price of Rs 17,999. There is also a no-cost EMI option for customers. The official website says that the company is currently accepting only prepaid orders.

  • Updated: April 17, 2020 12:00 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner

Xiaomi has launched a new product in India in order to help lessen daily household chores. The latest Mi Robot Vacuum from Xiaomi comes with a price label of Rs 17,999. This is a smart move and a good every-day cleaning solution, especially during the ongoing lockdown period in India. The robot vacuum cleaner comes with features like 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping function, real-time floor mapping and more.

Interested buyers can get the latest Mi Robot Vacuum via Xiaomi India’s official website. As per the listing, the original price of the robot vacuum cleaner is Rs 29,999. But, Xiaomi is selling its product at a discounted price of Rs 17,999. There is also a no-cost EMI option for customers. The website says that the company is currently accepting only prepaid orders. It says that customers can expect orders to be delivered only once lockdown lifts.”

Watch: Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently extended the lockdown period till May 3 in India. As for the features, the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner can initiate sweeping and mopping together, or sweeping-only mode and mopping-only mode as well. The product also sports a Japanese brushless motor that has a 2,100Pa suction. The company says that its vacuum cleaner is equipped with 12 different sensors.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner features Laser Detect System (LDS), and with the help of this, it can identify objects in close proximity while on the surface. Users will be able to control this smart product via the company’s Mi Home app. The robot cleaner also supports scheduling mode, which one can set using the app. It is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A7 processor, and comes with a 3,200mAh battery. Xiaomi claims that the running time of the robot vacuum cleaner is up to 130 minutes. You can check other information on the company’s site.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 17, 2020 11:48 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 17, 2020 12:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India: Price, features, sale
News
Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India: Price, features, sale
Apple headphones to feature interchangeable attachments

News

Apple headphones to feature interchangeable attachments

Crysis Remastered is confirmed, coming to PC, PS4, Xbox and Switch

Gaming

Crysis Remastered is confirmed, coming to PC, PS4, Xbox and Switch

Samsung Galaxy A30s update brings Android 10 and March security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A30s update brings Android 10 and March security patch

Oppo F15s to debut in India as rebranded version of Oppo A92

News

Oppo F15s to debut in India as rebranded version of Oppo A92

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India: Price, features, sale

Apple headphones to feature interchangeable attachments

Samsung Galaxy A30s update brings Android 10 and March security patch

Oppo F15s to debut in India as rebranded version of Oppo A92

Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India: Price, features, sale

News

Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India: Price, features, sale
Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to launch today

News

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to launch today
Poco F2 appears on IMEI database; hinting at potential launch

News

Poco F2 appears on IMEI database; hinting at potential launch
Best Smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC to buy in 2020
Xiaomi MIUI 12 design leaked by Mi Settings app

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 design leaked by Mi Settings app

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp के ग्रुप कॉलिंग फीचर में होने जा रहा है ये बड़ा बदलाव

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Viomi Deodorizer, जानिए क्या है कीमत

शाओमी ने भारत में अपना वैक्यूम क्लीनर Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P लॉन्च किया, जानें कीमत

OnePlus 8 सीरीज खरीदने वालों के लिए शानदार मौका, फ्री में ऐसे कर लें अनबॉक्सिंग

Tata Sky ने बढ़ाई अपने 10 चैनल की फ्री वैधता, लॉकडाउन में उठा सकते हैं आनंद

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India: Price, features, sale
News
Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner in India: Price, features, sale
Apple headphones to feature interchangeable attachments

News

Apple headphones to feature interchangeable attachments
Samsung Galaxy A30s update brings Android 10 and March security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A30s update brings Android 10 and March security patch
Oppo F15s to debut in India as rebranded version of Oppo A92

News

Oppo F15s to debut in India as rebranded version of Oppo A92
Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website

News

Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website