Xiaomi has launched yet another audio product. The latest Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro is claimed to deliver up to 28 hours music playback with the case. The wireless earphones support noise cancellation, 12mm dynamic drivers, and AirPods Pro-like design. The company will be selling this in a single Black color option. Read on to know more about Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro price and features. Also Read - 100W Fast Wireless Charging technology is coming next year

Price, sale date, specifications

The newly launched Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro is priced in China at RMB 699, which is around Rs 7,600 in India. It is already up for pre-order and will be on sale on October 15. The device will be available for purchase via the company’s official site. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi KN-95 masks launched in India, starts at Rs 250 for a pair

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and 10m wireless range. The brand says that 10 minutes of wired charging will give users up to 90 minutes of music playback. It is being claimed that the earbuds will last seven hours with ANC turned off. They support wireless charging. As mentioned above, the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro will deliver up to 28 hours of music playback with the charging case. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera coming this month: Expected prices and specs

Xiaomi says that wired charging will offer full charge in an hour. The new wireless earphones have 35dB hybrid active noise cancellation, three mics as well as a new transparent mode. There is a 12mm LCP liquid crystal large dynamic coil as well and grammy master tuning to offer studio-quality sound. The earbuds weigh around 60 grams and the case features a USB Type-C port for charging.

Besides, just yesterday, Xiaomi launched its own pair of N95 masks for the masses. Xiaomi calls it the Mi KN-95 mask and is selling it at a price of Rs 250 for a pair. Those needing a pack of 5 masks in a pack will need to pay Rs 600. The masks will be available on Xiaomi’s own website, Mi Home stores, and retail stores.