Xiaomi launches Mi TV Stick, Mi Band 5 and Mi Earphones Basic

Xiaomi has launched new devices at the 2020 Global Ecosystem Product Launch event. The latest Mi TV Stick global comes with a price label of EUR 39.99, which is around Rs 3,400 in India for the single 1080p variant. The brand has also unveiled Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 with a price tag of €39.99 (roughly Rs 3,429). The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic has also been launched and its price is set at EUR 39.99, which is roughly Rs 3,400 in India. It will be sold with an introductory price of EUR 29.99 (approx Rs. 2,600) for a limited period. Additionally, Xiaomi is yet to reveal India launch dates of these devices.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

The newly launched Xiaomi Mi TV Stick comes pre-installed with Netflix and Amazon Prime apps. You can access these apps directly via dedicated buttons on the Mi TV Stick remote. The portable streaming stick has been launched with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage option. It offers support for Dolby Audio, DTS sound format, and full-HD resolution videos at 60fps. The latest Xiaomi Mi TV Stick comes with a built-in Chromecast, a quad-core CPU. The streaming device also ships with Android TV operating system with no Mi TV Patchwall on top. There's also a dedicated Google Assistant button on the remote control.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

The latest Xiaomi Mi Band comes with a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Xiaomi claims that the NFC variant will deliver 14 days of battery life. The standard version is said to offer up to 20 days on a single charge. The fitness tracker features a heart rate sensor and even has a new Health mode. The latter lets female users track their menstrual cycle, which is a nice addition. As usual, users will be able to check notifications and control music on the fitness band.

You will be able to see incoming calls, text, weather updates too. The smart band now also supports the remote-control camera feature, NFC, and has a built-in microphone to enable voice commands. It comes with Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index to help track and understand fitness activity. It offers an improved sleep monitoring system. The wearable offers support for over 100 animated watch faces.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

The newly launched Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic feature 14.2mm dynamic drivers, and supports SBC/AAC audio codecs. Xiaomi says that the new wireless earphones can offer up to five hours of battery life on a single charge. With the case, one will get a total of 20 hours of battery life. The earbuds also come with auto-pair and auto-connect features. The charging case features a USB Type-C port, and the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic has two microphones for noise cancellation. There are also sensors for in-ear detection, and the earbuds also come with touch controls.