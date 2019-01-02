comscore
Xiaomi launches Mijia projector (Youth Edition) crowdfunding: Price and specifications

The Xiaomi Mijia Projector (Youth Edition) is priced at RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,507).

  • Published: January 2, 2019 3:50 PM IST
Xiaomi launched a Mi Laser Projector with a wallet-friendly price tag in comparison with other Laser Projectors. The Chinese company has now unveiled a new Xiaomi Mijia Projector (Youth Edition) as part of the 2019 crowdfunding campaign.

The newly launched projector supports HDR10 high dynamic range video decoding. Reports suggest that the LED light source can illuminate up to 500 ANSI lumens. It is said to come with Dolby audio and DTS sound effects. One can connect the Mijia projector with their smartphone for audio, further eliminating the need of Bluetooth speaker. The projector has a low-frequency 90Hz sound box.

The Xiaomi Mijia projector runs Xiaomi’s MIUI TV operating system. Needless to mention, it comes with voice control support. The compact projector can throw images at 1080P+ resolution and up to 120-inch or even larger screens. Additionally, GizmoChina reported that the projector could pack two 10W dual speakers with dual passive film audio. One can notice that the device offers dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone port, USB3.0 interface and HDMI interface on the rear. The Xiaomi Mijia Projector (Youth Edition) is priced at RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,507).

Besides, Xiaomi recently took the wraps off its new Mi Play series in China. The device features a waterdrop-style notched display, dual rear cameras, and houses a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The smartphone comes in 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of inbuilt storage variants. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card. Additionally, the device also gets the Xiaomi’s virtual AI assistant in China.

