comscore Xiaomi launches Mijia smart electric Kettle 1s in China | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi launches Mijia smart electric Kettle 1s in China
News

Xiaomi launches Mijia smart electric Kettle 1s in China

News

This new device from Xiaomi makes sure the water doesn't boil beyond the permissible limit.

  • Published: May 30, 2020 5:48 PM IST
kettle

Xiaomi is known for making all kinds of products, and now it has come up with a smart electric kettle in China. Priced at 149 yuan ($21), this version of the kettle sits below the Pro model in its lineup. So what does the affordable version of the smart kettle offer? Also Read - Xiaomi to launch two portable MIJIA washing machines on May 25

Xiaomi says the kettle has capacity of 1.7 litre.  It has a button which makes sure the temperature remains at 55-degree Celsius, making the water suitable for drinking. Also Read - Xiaomi Mijia set to launch new water purifier: All you need to know

It generates power via a 1800w high-power heating ring, something which is also there on the Pro model. Xiaomi says the kettle can boil the full quantity of water in around six minutes. It comes equipped with British Strix thermostat which is able to control the temperature and stop heating if the water is boiled. Also Read - Xiaomi MIJIA handheld ironing machine goes for crowdfunding: Check price, features

The kettle has been built to insulate the heat from the outside. This has been done using the double-player anti-scalding design. Because of which the person can easily hold the kettle even when the water is hot inside it. Talking about other features of the kettle, it’s easy to clean, offers triple safety and protection from electric shock among others.

Xiaomi uses Mijia for household items like these. The brand had also launched its handheld ironing machine. This new device is the first ironing product to launch under the MIJIA brand. It adopts a minimalist design like other smart IoT products from Xiaomi. The MIJIA handheld ironing machine weighs around 780 grams with the tank empty.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

The MIJIA handheld steam iron has a separate water tank which can be detached to refill with water. The steam head is made from an aluminum die cast panel to support thermal conductivity. It was made available via crowdfunding model through Xiaomi Mall and Xiaomi Home platforms. The device was introduced with a price tag of RMB 99 (around Rs 1,057) this month.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 30, 2020 5:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Facebook to verify users with viral posts
News
Facebook to verify users with viral posts
This Reddit user captured a wholesome moment on PUBG PC

Gaming

This Reddit user captured a wholesome moment on PUBG PC

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Free Fire latest Elite Pass, Fabled Fox is now out

Gaming

Free Fire latest Elite Pass, Fabled Fox is now out

Motorola One Vision Plus spotted in Geekbench listing

News

Motorola One Vision Plus spotted in Geekbench listing

Most Popular

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Facebook to verify users with viral posts

Motorola One Vision Plus spotted in Geekbench listing

Xiaomi launches smart electric kettle 1S in China

Gionee 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India

Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava and C2 Tennen are the newest entry-level phones

Tips on how to buy camera body

How to get started in photography

All about buying lenses

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review
Xiaomi launches smart electric kettle 1S in China

News

Xiaomi launches smart electric kettle 1S in China
Gionee 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India

News

Gionee 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review :

रिव्यू

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review :
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Android 10 update starts rolling out

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Android 10 update starts rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart पर 1 जून से शुरू होगी बड़ी सेल, बॉयर्स को मिलेगा 80% तक का डिस्काउंट

Gionee ने भारत में 1,299 रुपये में पेश किया 10,000mAh कैपेसिटी वाला वायरलेस पावर बैंक

देसी नहीं मेड इन पाकिस्तान है Mitron App, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

बदलने वाला है आपका मोबाइल नंबर, ट्राई कर रहा है ये तैयारी

Huawei Nova Lite 3 Plus स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography
All about buying lenses

Features

All about buying lenses

News

Facebook to verify users with viral posts
News
Facebook to verify users with viral posts
Motorola One Vision Plus spotted in Geekbench listing

News

Motorola One Vision Plus spotted in Geekbench listing
Xiaomi launches smart electric kettle 1S in China

News

Xiaomi launches smart electric kettle 1S in China
Gionee 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India

News

Gionee 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India
Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava and C2 Tennen are the newest entry-level phones

News

Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava and C2 Tennen are the newest entry-level phones