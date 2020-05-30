Xiaomi launches Mijia smart electric Kettle 1s in China

Xiaomi is known for making all kinds of products, and now it has come up with a smart electric kettle in China. Priced at 149 yuan ($21), this version of the kettle sits below the Pro model in its lineup. So what does the affordable version of the smart kettle offer? Also Read - Xiaomi to launch two portable MIJIA washing machines on May 25

Xiaomi says the kettle has capacity of 1.7 litre. It has a button which makes sure the temperature remains at 55-degree Celsius, making the water suitable for drinking.

It generates power via a 1800w high-power heating ring, something which is also there on the Pro model. Xiaomi says the kettle can boil the full quantity of water in around six minutes. It comes equipped with British Strix thermostat which is able to control the temperature and stop heating if the water is boiled.

The kettle has been built to insulate the heat from the outside. This has been done using the double-player anti-scalding design. Because of which the person can easily hold the kettle even when the water is hot inside it. Talking about other features of the kettle, it’s easy to clean, offers triple safety and protection from electric shock among others.

Xiaomi uses Mijia for household items like these. The brand had also launched its handheld ironing machine. This new device is the first ironing product to launch under the MIJIA brand. It adopts a minimalist design like other smart IoT products from Xiaomi. The MIJIA handheld ironing machine weighs around 780 grams with the tank empty.

The MIJIA handheld steam iron has a separate water tank which can be detached to refill with water. The steam head is made from an aluminum die cast panel to support thermal conductivity. It was made available via crowdfunding model through Xiaomi Mall and Xiaomi Home platforms. The device was introduced with a price tag of RMB 99 (around Rs 1,057) this month.