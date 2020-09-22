Xiaomi launches new 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh Mi PowerBank 3i in India, price starts at Rs 899

Xiaomi has launched Mi Power Bank 3i with 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities in India today. The new Mi Power Bank 3i comes with 18W fast charging. These power banks feature dual input via USB Type-C and Micro-USB ports. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro in India gets MIUI 12 update

Price in India, availability

The 10,000mAh variant comes at Rs 899, and the 20,000mAh power bank will be available for Rs 1,499. Consumers looking to purchase new Mi Power Bank 3i power banks can head to mi.com and Amazon India. The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i will come in Black and Blue color options. The 20,000mAh model will be available in Black color only. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India and all you need to know

Mi Power Bank 3i: Specifications, features

The Mi Power Bank 3i features lithium polymer batteries with a 12-layer circuit protection. Apart from 18W fast charging, there is also a low-power mode that can be activated by double-tapping the power button to charge devices like Bluetooth earphones or fitness bands. Both power banks feature dual input ports – Micro-USB and USB Type-C. These offer aluminum alloy casing and are claimed to resist sweat as well as corrosion.

The Mi Power Bank 3i with 20,000mAh capacity features three output ports while the 10,000mAh option offers two output ports, notes Xiaomi. The 10,000mAh model takes about four hours to fully charge. On the other hand, the 20,000mAh capacity power bank can be charged in seven hours. These also get a two-way fast charging feature, allowing the Mi Power Bank 3i to be charged along with charging other devices simultaneously.