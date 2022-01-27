Xiaomi India has introduced a new app called Xiaomi Service+. The new application can be a great help for users of all Xiaomi products users, including Redmi devices. The new app is aimed to provide some essential services including repair requests and even online assistance. Also Read - Redmi announces Note 11S, Smart Band Pro launch date in India

Xiaomi India made the announcement about the new app via their official Twitter account. The app is being pitched as a one-stop solution for its users. Xiaomi claims that the app will provide 24×7 customer support to get warranty information of their devices as well. Additionally, users will be able to find service centres and also get prices of different spare parts via the Xiaomi Service+ application.

The new Xiaomi Service+ application is already available for download on Google Play Store. The application’s description on Google Play Store states, “Xiaomi Service+ is designed to be a one stop solution for all India After sales requirements of a customer. Customer can access various function related to after sales for any of our products. Functions include Book Service Centres Appointment, Self Help, Chat Bot, Locating Service Centres, Special Offers, Diagnosis, Tag Device and Track complaints.”