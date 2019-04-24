comscore
Xiaomi launches PatchWall 2 with new design, dark theme, and more for its Android Smart TVs

Xiaomi revealed that it has made changes to the design of the user interface. As part of the new design, the company has introduced a new “Dark” theme in PatchWall 2.0.

Xiaomi PatchWall 2.0

Xiaomi has just launched the second version of PatchWall, a custom User Interface for its Smart TVs in the market. To highlight the differences between the old and the new version, the company has named the new version as “PatchWall 2.0”. Talking about the changes in the new software, the company revealed that it has made changes to the design of the user interface. As part of the new design, the company has introduced a new “Dark” theme in PatchWall 2.0. The “Dark” theme is complemented by a “Light” theme.

In addition to the new themes, Xiaomi has also added “carousels” on all the different category pages to improve content discovery for the user. The new update has also added a number of Indian channels including EPIC ON, Republic TV, and BloombergQuint. It has also mentioned a number of content partners along with their apps including Zee5, AltBalaji, Hungama Play, HOOQ, Sun NXT, Voot, Eros Now, and more. Talking about the availability details on the new software update, Xiaomi revealed that PatchWall 2.0 is currently rolling “out in a phased manner”. This means that the update will only reach a small section of users on the first day.

After the initial lot of users has installed the update, the company usually monitors its feedback channels to look out for any hidden bug that may have slipped out in the update. In case of any major system-breaking bugs, the company usually called back the update, patches it and then rolls out a new update. In case everything is good to go, then the company rolls out the update to all the users in the market.

Xiaomi 32-inch, 43-inch FHD, 55-inch and 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TVs launched

This new update comes just around the time when Xiaomi has launched two new smartphones in the Indian market including the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 and the Xiaomi Redmi 7. It has also launched a new Smart TV lineup in the Chinese market in four different display sizes includes a 32-inch model, a 43-inch model, a 55-inch model and a top of the line 65-inch model.

