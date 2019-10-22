comscore Xiaomi launches premium HiFi hybrid earphones in China | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi launches premium HiFi hybrid earphones in China
News

Xiaomi launches premium HiFi hybrid earphones in China

News

Xiaomi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Earphones come with HiRes audio and get MMCX gold-plated connectors with thicker coatings.

  • Published: October 22, 2019 4:49 PM IST
xiaomi-hifi-earphones-wireless

Xiaomi has launched a new pair of premium wireless earphones in China. The new earphones, called the Xiaomi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Earphones, come with HiRes audio and get MMCX gold-plated connectors with thicker coatings. These are claimed to support up to four times more connections and disconnections. Also, these connectors can be replaced easily if breaks down, added company.

Xiaomi says the HiFi Hybrid Flagship Earphones include four drivers – two dynamic driver units and two balanced armature units. These use a silicon layer for the bass while the treble uses a titanium composite inside the diaphragm, reports GizmoChina. The sound chamber is made of Zirconia which is quite durable. The wireless earphones are already available for pre-order on mi.com and will go on sale from November 11. These are priced at RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,000).

Redmi Note 8T renders surface online; hints at quad rear cameras, NFC support

Also Read

Redmi Note 8T renders surface online; hints at quad rear cameras, NFC support

The Xiaomi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Earphone can work in wireless and wired mode. It means you can either use them with a cable and through a Bluetooth controller. In wireless mode, these can be plugged in to a Bluetooth DAC amplifier, which supports LDAC, Hi-Res SBC and AAC. In wired mode, it can be used with bundled 3.5mm jack cable or the USB Type-C cable which has a DAC chip.

Xiaomi wireless earphones

Xiaomi notes that the box will include one 3.5 mm cable (short), one 3.5 mm cable (long), one Type-C audio connector cable, one Bluetooth adapter, one Type-C charging cable and additional ear hooks, ear tips, case and more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 22, 2019 4:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Update 5.1 with Season 5 going live on main server tomorrow
Gaming
PUBG Update 5.1 with Season 5 going live on main server tomorrow
Top 10 Smart TV deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales

Deals

Top 10 Smart TV deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales

Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale is back; details, offers

Deals

Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale is back; details, offers

Xiaomi launches premium HiFi hybrid earphones in China

News

Xiaomi launches premium HiFi hybrid earphones in China

Oppo A5 2020 gets a price cut in India; now available at Rs 11,990

Deals

Oppo A5 2020 gets a price cut in India; now available at Rs 11,990

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Xiaomi launches premium HiFi hybrid earphones in China

Dhoni riskiest celebrity searched online: McAfee

Redmi Note 8T renders surface online; hints at NFC support and more

Uber for Public Transport launched in Delhi

Google Pixel 4 fails to match Samsung Galaxy S10 in DxOMark test

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top 10 Smart TV deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales

Deals

Top 10 Smart TV deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales
Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale is back; details, offers

Deals

Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale is back; details, offers
Xiaomi launches premium HiFi hybrid earphones in China

News

Xiaomi launches premium HiFi hybrid earphones in China
Redmi Note 8T renders surface online; hints at NFC support and more

News

Redmi Note 8T renders surface online; hints at NFC support and more
Top 10 smartphone deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart sales

Deals

Top 10 smartphone deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart sales

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 8T स्मार्टफोन का रेंडर क्वॉड-कैमरा डिजाइन के साथ ऑनलाइन दिखाई दिया

Samsung Galaxy A10s ऑफलाइन खरीदने पर मिलेगा 500 रुपये सस्ता, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Facebook जल्द लॉन्च करेगा News Tab

Call of Duty: Mobile में नई Halloween अपडेट हुई लाइव, जोड़े गए ये फीचर्स

Oppo A5 2020 की कीमतें 500 रुपये हुई कम, अब 11,990 रुपये में खरीदें

News

Xiaomi launches premium HiFi hybrid earphones in China
News
Xiaomi launches premium HiFi hybrid earphones in China
Dhoni riskiest celebrity searched online: McAfee

News

Dhoni riskiest celebrity searched online: McAfee
Redmi Note 8T renders surface online; hints at NFC support and more

News

Redmi Note 8T renders surface online; hints at NFC support and more
Uber for Public Transport launched in Delhi

News

Uber for Public Transport launched in Delhi
Google Pixel 4 fails to match Samsung Galaxy S10 in DxOMark test

News

Google Pixel 4 fails to match Samsung Galaxy S10 in DxOMark test