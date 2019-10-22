Xiaomi launches premium HiFi hybrid earphones in China

Xiaomi has launched a new pair of premium wireless earphones in China. The new earphones, called the Xiaomi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Earphones, come with HiRes audio and get MMCX gold-plated connectors with thicker coatings. These are claimed to support up to four times more connections and disconnections. Also, these connectors can be replaced easily if breaks down, added company.

Xiaomi says the HiFi Hybrid Flagship Earphones include four drivers – two dynamic driver units and two balanced armature units. These use a silicon layer for the bass while the treble uses a titanium composite inside the diaphragm, reports GizmoChina. The sound chamber is made of Zirconia which is quite durable. The wireless earphones are already available for pre-order on mi.com and will go on sale from November 11. These are priced at RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,000).

The Xiaomi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Earphone can work in wireless and wired mode. It means you can either use them with a cable and through a Bluetooth controller. In wireless mode, these can be plugged in to a Bluetooth DAC amplifier, which supports LDAC, Hi-Res SBC and AAC. In wired mode, it can be used with bundled 3.5mm jack cable or the USB Type-C cable which has a DAC chip.

Xiaomi notes that the box will include one 3.5 mm cable (short), one 3.5 mm cable (long), one Type-C audio connector cable, one Bluetooth adapter, one Type-C charging cable and additional ear hooks, ear tips, case and more.