Xiaomi has quietly launched two new portable power banks in China, but this time under its Redmi sub-brand. The company will be selling Redmi 10,000mAh and Redmi 20,000mAh Power Banks at RMB 59 (approximately Rs 600) and RMB 99 (approximately Rs 1,000) respectively. The new Redmi Power Bank come in white color option only and will be available for sale from July 23 from 10:00AM local time in China.

The new 10,000mAh Redmi Power Bank comes with dual USB-A ports for charging your devices. It offers 5.1V-2.6A power output. Interestingly, there are two input ports (USB Type-C & Micro-USB), to charge the Power Bank. Xiaomi notes that the 10,000mAh Power Bank comes equipped with a 37Wh high-density lithium polymer battery. The four LED indicators above input ports notify the charging level.

Coming to the Redmi 20,000mAh Power Bank, it comes with a large capacity 74Wh lithium-ion battery. Similar to the 10,000mAh Power Bank, this 20,000mAh Power Bank also flaunts two input and two USB output ports. The company claims that each port will support 18W fast charging and can charge two devices simultaneously with 5.1V to 3.6A, first spotted by Morning Tick blog.

In June, Xiaomi launched a new power bank in India. The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i was essentially a special World Cup 2019 Edition. The power bank was priced at Rs 999 and came in Blue color option. Interested customers can get Xiaomi’s official power bank from online store mi.com.

The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i offers a sleek anodized aluminum alloy body, which is claimed to withstand collisions and impacts. The new World Cup Edition of the Mi Power Bank 2i is not much different from that of the standard model. It also offers support for dual USB output so you can charge two devices simultaneously.