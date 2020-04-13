comscore Xiaomi launches shock-absorbing bike for around Rs 8,630: Features
The latest Qi Xiaobai professional shock-absorbing sports bike from Xiaomi is priced at RMB 799, which is around Rs 8,630 in India.

  • Published: April 13, 2020 5:29 PM IST
Xiaomi bike

Last year, Xiaomi launched a ton of unique and smart products in China to woo users. The start of 2020 seems to be a bit slow, probably because of Coronavirus outbreak. Last month, the brand launched a smart home appliance and now, Xiaomi is back with yet another product. The latest Qi Xiaobai professional shock-absorbing sports bike from Xiaomi is priced at RMB 799, which is around Rs 8,630 in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi A3: Android 10 update pulled for the third time due to bugs

The new product is listed on Xiaomi Youpin. Interested buyers can purchase the bike now via the mentioned website. The company is selling the bike in colors, including orange and yellow. The brand claims that its product is the industry’s first dual-use shock absorption system-packing bike. It is specially designed for kids. The new Xiaomi Qi Xiaobai professional shock-absorbing sports bike uses a kick-pedaling system. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 will unify the status bar and system font: Key features and compatible devices

Watch: Top 5 products Xiaomi should launch in India

The company is referring to its as a scooter as well. It comes with aluminium-magnesium alloy tube tech to achieve a 360-degree integrated frame with higher strength. Gizmochina reported that the bike has a shock-absorbing tech, which is locked when the bike is gliding through flat surfaces. It ships with 1.75 inch tires, which Xiaomi claims are durable and come with good road safety capability. The bike has a 180-gram seat cushion, which is made of PU material for car seats.

Besides, the company’s sub-brand Haylou recently launched a Solar smartwatch. It packs a round dial and the brand says they have gone with a minimalist design to appeal to the youth. The watch features a 1.28 TFT color display panel with a 240 x 240 resolution. The device has a 30-day battery life (340mAh).

Connectivity on the Haylou Solar includes Bluetooth 5.0 and a dedicated app called Haylou Fit. The app is available on both Android and iOS. It will help set up the watch and get in-depth stats on physical activities. The Haylou Solar is priced at about $21 (about Rs 1,600).

