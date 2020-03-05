Xiaomi has launched a new product in China, which is a ceiling lamp. Interestingly, one can use this Xiaomi lamp as a heater too, and it can be controlled with the MIJIA smart app. This product from Xiaomi comes with a starting price of RMB 799, which is around Rs 8,445 in India. This price is for the square-shaped model of the Xiaomi lamp.

This variant ships with an 80W LED light bulb and the heater has a power rating of 1000W. There is also a rectangular version of this lamp priced at RMB 999 in China, which is approximately Rs 10,560 in India. This model of the product has a dimension of 90cm X 60cm X 12cm with a 120W LED lamp onboard and a 1300W heating power rating.

Interested customers can buy this Xiaomi ceiling lamp via the company’s Youpin crowdfunding platform starting today. The company says that its latest smart product doesn’t only fulfills home lighting needs, but also bring you warmth. As per Xiaomi, the warm air starts flowing out in just 3 seconds after the lamp is switched on. There is no motor inside to stimulate circulation which means it can work quietly without any noise.

One can also use the brand’s XiaoAI smart voice assistant to control their room’s light brightness and heating temperature. Gizmochina reported that the heating plate onboard the lamp comes with a compression-type surface texture design. It increases the heating area by around 20 percent. Xiaomi says its device leverages far-infrared heating without wind, which will not easily dry up the moisture in the air, which is nice. The cited source reported that “even under temperatures of up to 400 degrees, the device won’t have any deformation.”

Besides, earlier this year, Xiaomi launched a transparent smart speaker in its home country. The company has already launched products like Xiaomi Smart Electric Bed, a smart jacket for winters, a 60W fast charger, an FM Radio with power bank, and a lot more.