Xiaomi Mi Smart Curtain debuts on its crowdfunding platform

Xiaomi launches the Mi Smart Curtain on its crowdfunding platform

Xiaomi launches a new smart curtain product with automatic operation.

  Updated: June 9, 2020 8:30 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-smart-curtain

Xiaomi continues to expand its portfolio of smart gadgets, solidifying its offer in the market, going beyond just peculiar smartphones, accessories, and gadgets. Using its crowdfunding platform Youpin, the company has now launched the new Xiaomi Mi Smart Curtain in China. Also Read - Xiaomi phone with 16GB RAM could launch soon

These new smart gadgets connected with the IoT ecosystem are available to make our daily lives much more interactive with technology and facilitate the automation of various actions. In the case of the new Xiaomi smart curtains, they are an increasingly popular addition to living rooms and bedrooms product segment. These smart curtains will be available at a very competitive price of just RMB 699 (around Rs. 7,500). However, there’s still no information about a possible global launch. Xiaomi smart curtains will be available in China from June 10. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 official image confirms NFC payments, new band option and exercise tracking feature

Xiaomi Mi Smart Curtain key features

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Curtain arrives with a 3-meter bar and an integrated motor. This will allows the users to close and open the curtains hands-free. To control smart curtains remotely, the user can also use voice controls. Those who want to have these curtains working automatically can configure them to work based on the presence/absence of natural light. Ultimately, they can also be handled manually. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook India launch on June 11: Here's what we know so far

One of the great disadvantages of these curtains by Xiaomi when facing IKEA blinds is the fact that they need to be connected to a power outlet. In comparison, the IKEA product works wirelessly, having a discrete motor powered by batteries.

Xiaomi phone with 16GB RAM could launch soon

Xiaomi phone with 16GB RAM could launch soon

Beyond its main features, the new smart home device integrates with Xiaomi‘s extensive IoT ecosystem. For this, it has a WiFi connection, being also compatible with the Xiaomi voice assistant. The 20 W DC motor available on the Mi Smart Curtain emits less than 30 dB of noise. The length of the power cable is 1.5 m. Moreover, the buyers will also be offered free of charge installation service.

  Published Date: June 9, 2020 8:23 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 9, 2020 8:30 PM IST

