Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi has teamed up with its sub-brand Youpin to launch new fitness equipment. This new product to launch in the market is the Xiaomi Youpin YESOUL Beast 19.5-inch Smart Bike V1-PLUS. The company has priced this fitness equipment at 9,999 RMB which is about Rs 1,03,00 after conversion. Interested buyers can head to the Youpin to preorder the product. The company is selling the product in two different color options including Black, and White. As per the announcement, the company has not revealed the shipping date of the fitness equipment.

Xiaomi Youpin training bike details

According to a report fro Gizmochina, the highlight of this new fitness equipment is the .5-inch touch screen display. The company claims that it is anti-sweat and ideal for people working out. Buyers can use this to get real-time information on their performance, and fitness. This allows the user to understand their work out and then make any tweaks or improvements with the help of a coach. They can also check out live lessons using the display in addition to accessing sports data using the Yesoul app. Talking about the live lessons, the report claims that users can also access more than 3,000 other courses on-demand.

One can also customize the time they want the lessons to display on the screen. The Xiaomi Youpin training bike can showcase lessons in the morning, the evening, and even mid-night. At the same time, the bike does not repeat the lessons every day. Xiaomi claims that the Youpin training bike has been designed while keeping professionals in mind.

Inspecting the training bike, Xiaomi clarified that it uses a new magnetic resistance and belt-drive system. The company has ditched the traditional brake pads system to ensure that the functioning is as silent as possible. It is 145 cm long, 53cm wide, and 130cm in height.