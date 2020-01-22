comscore Xiaomi Youpin training bike with 19.5-inch display official | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi launches training bike with 19.5-inch display: Specifications, price
News

Xiaomi launches training bike with 19.5-inch display: Specifications, price

News

This new product to launch in the market is the Xiaomi Youpin YESOUL Beast 19.5-inch Smart Bike V1-PLUS. Check out more details about the fitness training bike here.

  • Published: January 22, 2020 9:11 AM IST
Xiaomi Youpin training bike

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi has teamed up with its sub-brand Youpin to launch new fitness equipment. This new product to launch in the market is the Xiaomi Youpin YESOUL Beast 19.5-inch Smart Bike V1-PLUS. The company has priced this fitness equipment at 9,999 RMB which is about Rs 1,03,00 after conversion. Interested buyers can head to the Youpin to preorder the product. The company is selling the product in two different color options including Black, and White. As per the announcement, the company has not revealed the shipping date of the fitness equipment.

Related Stories


Xiaomi Youpin training bike details

According to a report fro Gizmochina, the highlight of this new fitness equipment is the .5-inch touch screen display. The company claims that it is anti-sweat and ideal for people working out. Buyers can use this to get real-time information on their performance, and fitness. This allows the user to understand their work out and then make any tweaks or improvements with the help of a coach. They can also check out live lessons using the display in addition to accessing sports data using the Yesoul app. Talking about the live lessons, the report claims that users can also access more than 3,000 other courses on-demand.

Watch: Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

One can also customize the time they want the lessons to display on the screen. The Xiaomi Youpin training bike can showcase lessons in the morning, the evening, and even mid-night. At the same time, the bike does not repeat the lessons every day. Xiaomi claims that the Youpin training bike has been designed while keeping professionals in mind.

Xiaomi Poco F2 Lite might launch soon with Snapdragon 765 and 5,000mAh battery

Also Read

Xiaomi Poco F2 Lite might launch soon with Snapdragon 765 and 5,000mAh battery

Inspecting the training bike, Xiaomi clarified that it uses a new magnetic resistance and belt-drive system. The company has ditched the traditional brake pads system to ensure that the functioning is as silent as possible. It is 145 cm long, 53cm wide, and 130cm in height.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 22, 2020 9:11 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Poco teases new announcement in India today; could be Poco F2
News
Poco teases new announcement in India today; could be Poco F2
Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet

News

Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Mi Router launched, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Mi Router launched, and more: Daily News Wrap

New Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings January security patch

News

New Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings January security patch

Vodafone Rs 398 and Rs 558 prepaid plans launched

Telecom

Vodafone Rs 398 and Rs 558 prepaid plans launched

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Xiaomi Youpin training bike with 19.5-inch display official for 9,999 RMB

Poco teases new announcement in India today; could be Poco F2

Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Mi Router launched, and more: Daily News Wrap

New Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings January security patch

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco teases new announcement in India today; could be Poco F2

News

Poco teases new announcement in India today; could be Poco F2
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Mi Router launched, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Mi Router launched, and more: Daily News Wrap
Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand

News

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand
Poco F1 Android 10 update starts rolling out: Check full details

News

Poco F1 Android 10 update starts rolling out: Check full details
Xiaomi, Realme to launch phones with India's own NaviC GPS tech

News

Xiaomi, Realme to launch phones with India's own NaviC GPS tech

हिंदी समाचार

अमेजन इंडिया भारत में 2025 तक 10 हजार इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल को अपने बेड़े में करेगी शामिल

शाओमी Mi Router 4C भारत में 300Mbps बैंडविड्थ के साथ 999 रुपये में लॉन्च

Trending Technology News Today : Reliance Jio के MyJio App पर UPI पेमेंट सर्विस लॉन्च किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

टेलीकॉम कंपनियां फिर से दे सकती हैं यूजर्स को झटका, 30 प्रतिशत तक महंगे हो सकते हैं मोबाइल टैरिफ

वोडाफोन ने 997 रुपये का लॉन्ग टर्म प्रीपेड प्लान 180 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ किया लॉन्च, जानें बेनिफिट्स

News

Xiaomi Youpin training bike with 19.5-inch display official for 9,999 RMB
News
Xiaomi Youpin training bike with 19.5-inch display official for 9,999 RMB
Poco teases new announcement in India today; could be Poco F2

News

Poco teases new announcement in India today; could be Poco F2
Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet

News

Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Mi Router launched, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Mi Router launched, and more: Daily News Wrap
New Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings January security patch

News

New Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings January security patch