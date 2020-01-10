comscore Xiaomi Transparent Bluetooth speaker launched: Price, features
Xiaomi launches Transparent Bluetooth speaker for around Rs 30,650: Check features

Xiaomi has launched a Transparent Bluetooth speaker. With this Xiaomi speaker, you can listen to music as well as see lyrics. Check out more details here.

  • Updated: January 10, 2020 12:35 PM IST
Xiaomi Transparent Bluetooth speaker

In 2019, Xiaomi launched some cool smart products in China. On an everyday basis, Xiaomi launches uniques smart devices in China. Last year, the company took the wraps off some useful products, including Xiaomi Smart Electric Bed, a smart jacket for winters, a 60W fast charger, an FM Radio with power bank, and a lot more. Now, in 2020, Xiaomi has launched a Transparent Bluetooth speaker.

Almost all of these Xiaomi products are for purchase via the Youpin crowdfunding platform. The latest Xiaomi Transparent Bluetooth speaker comes with a price tag of 3,799 yuan, which is about Rs 30,650 in India. With this Xiaomi speaker, you can listen to music as well as see lyrics, which sounds is impressive. “It has a “dynamic floating lyrics” that fits the mood of the music, letting you see the music,” Gizmochina reports.

Watch: 5 Products Xiaomi should launch in India

The Xiaomi MORROR ART floating lyrics transparent Bluetooth speaker features a 21.5-inch IPS screen. The panel operates at a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The device has an AR-coated glass, which is reportedly a high-transmittance glass used in museum exhibit windows. The report says that this glass has “excellent transparency as if it did not exist.” The brand has also added backlight technology from Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation. This tech will help enable the screen to show brightness that is comfortable for the eyes in the dark, which is dope.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi Bluetooth speaker uses a 6-series aluminium alloy shell, which resists oxidation and corrosion. As per the company, the device uses a 100mm diagonally configured speaker. “After precise calculation of the 10L resonance air volume in the box, the official said that this design is like a long and loose “air spring”, which greatly improves the response of the speaker,” the cited source stated.

The speaker also comes with an upgradeable 32-bit control unit. It offers support for 3 tuning modes. These include a high-fidelity mode, a sweet voice mode, and a rhythm mode. One will also be able to control various music styles easily. The company is expected to start shipping it from January 31, 2020.

  • Published Date: January 10, 2020 12:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 10, 2020 12:35 PM IST

