Xiaomi launches UV sterilizing lamp as Coronavirus outbreaks: Price
News

Xiaomi launches UV sterilizing lamp as Coronavirus outbreaks: Check price, features

News

Xiaomi has launched a second UV sterilizing lamp, and it comes with a price label of RMB 79, which is around Rs 800 in India. It is impressive to see that Xiaomi is launching devices to help prevent Coronavirus.

  Updated: February 4, 2020 11:28 AM IST
Xiaomi sterilizing lamp

Coronavirus has killed more than 425 people in China, and to fight the scourge Xiaomi has launched a new product. The Chinese company has already taken wraps off facemasks and a UV sterilizing lamp. Now, Xiaomi has launched a second UV sterilizing lamp, and it comes with a price label of RMB 79, which is around Rs 800 in India. Interested buyers can get the latest Xiaomi UV sterilizing lamp via the company’s Youpin crowdfunding platform.

The company is calling its new product as Xiaoda Sterilization Lamp. Xiaomi will reportedly start shipping this sterilizing lamp in batches from February 20. A report suggests that this is Xiaomi’s quite popular product in China, and the lamp was able to rake in more than 60 million in just a few days. Gizmochina reported that over 84,000 persons have supported the crowdfunding effort. Read on to know more about the Xiaomi UV sterilizing lamp’s features and other details.

The latest sterilizing lamp from Xiaomi can reportedly help remove viruses and odors from clothes in the bedroom closet, and also from the refrigerator. The portable lamp can also sterilize the dead corners of the bathroom with no air circulation, as per the company. This lamp can also help reduces the risk of cross-infection if there are a bunch of people in a room.

The Xiaoda UV Sterilization lamp leverages a wide range of ultraviolet light for disinfection and sterilization. “Ultraviolet light is used very often in the medical field. Compared to traditional fluorescent lamp sterilization, this small sterilization lamp uses dual disinfection of ultraviolet and ozone.” The portable lamp can “effectively kill 5 common bacteria in the air, and the sterilization rate reaches 99.9 percent,” the report added.

This Xiaomi sterilizing lamp features a 700mAh large-capacity lithium battery and supports USB charging. One will be able to use the lamp up to two times on a single charge. Xiaomi says that the device can help disinfect a full room in about 30 minutes, but it also depends on how big a room is. “For safety purposes, the device only comes on 30 seconds after it is switched on,” the source said. It is impressive to see that Xiaomi is launching devices to help prevent Coronavirus.

  • Published Date: February 4, 2020 11:27 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 4, 2020 11:28 AM IST

