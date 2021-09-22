Redmi Smart TV Launch – Redmi is all set to launch its smart TV in India today at 12 pm IST. The company will announce two smart TVs with 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes under the new Redmi TV series. Also Read - Redmi Smart TV series set to launch in India on September 22, key specs teased

To recall, the tech company launched its first Redmi smart TV in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 32,999. The upcoming Redmi smart TVs with 32-inch and 43-inch will get a strong 20W audio experience along with an immersive surround sound experience. Also Read - Xiaomi launches affordable Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch in India, available from today

Redmi Smart TV Launch Livestream: How to Watch

The launch event of the smart TVs will take place during an online event at 12pm. The livestream can be watched through Xiaomi’s official YouTube channel, social media handles, and website. Also Read - Top tech news today: Realme Buds 2 Neo, Dizo GoPods D TWS, Tecno Spark Go 2021 launched

Redmi Smart TV Features (expected)

The specific features of the Redmi TVs have not been revealed yet, but we can get some idea through a microsite created on the official mi.com website. The company reveals that the upcoming Redmi Smart TVs will launch in two screen sizes — 32-inch and 43-inch.

The website also confirms that Redmi Smart TVs will feature 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual support. Both these TVs will run on Android 11 OS based on PatchWall 4 and include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and auto low latency mode. The website further reveals that the new Redmi Smart TVs will offer “great brightness and crisp image” thanks to the built in Vivid picture engine.

Redmi Smart TV Price in India (Expected)

To recall, the tech giant recently launched the Xiaomi Mi Tv 5X in three sizes — 43-inch, 50 inch and 55-inch. The 43-inch smart TV of the MiTV 5X series comes at a price of Rs 31,999, whereas the 50-inch model is available at a price of Rs 41,999. The bigger and better Mi TV 5X 55-inch comes at a price of Rs 47,999.

While Redmi is yet to announce the prices of these upcoming smart TVs, rumors and leaks suggest that both the upcoming Redmi TVs will arrive with a price between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.