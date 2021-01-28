As per a Counterpoint Research latest report, Xiaomi is India’s largest smartphone shipment manufacturer in 2020. The report states that Xiaomi’s shipments grew due to the strong demand for the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9 series. As per the report Xiaomi has recorded 13 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth in the last quarter of 2020, which great in a pandemic hit year. The report notes that Realme grew the highest at 22 percent YoY in 2020. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Amazon India, to be priced under Rs 7,000

India's smartphone shipments reached over 150 million units in 2020 and this is the result of post-lockdown demand and use cases such as online learning and working from home or remote working. The report also highlights that despite the demand the overall Indian smartphone market declined by 4 percent.

Xiaomi leads the chart

Xiaomi tops the chat with a 26 percent market share, followed by 21 percent market share captured by Samsung. Next on the list is Vivo with a 16 percent market share, followed by Realme with an 11 percent market share and Oppo with a 10 percent market share, followed by other brands.

The Counterpoint report further states that Vivo was the top offline player last year. Realme’s shipments grew 22 percent in 2020 and crossed the 20 million-unit mark for the very first time.

Xiaomi witnessed a strong 13 percent YoY growth in Q4 2020 due to strong demand for the Redmi 9 and the Redmi Note 9 series. Samsung also witnessed a 30 percent YoY growth and the brand grew 1.5 times YoY in 2020 on online channel shipments, reveals the report. Realme also witnessed the highest growth due to strong shipments of its C series and the Narzo series.

The Counterpoint Research report also highlights that US-based tech giant Apple captured the sixth spot in Q4 2020 with 171 percent YoY growth in Q4 and 93 percent YoY growth in all of 2020. It further states that the launch of the iPhone 12, and offers on iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 11, and online expansion pushed this growth.

The report also states that for the very first time Apple crossed 1.5 million shipments in a single quarter. Additionally, OnePlus also experienced 200 percent YoY growth in Q4 2020 thanks to the OnePlus Nord.