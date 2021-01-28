comscore Xiaomi leads India smartphone shipments due to Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 series demand
Xiaomi is India's largest smartphone shipment manufacturer in 2020 as per Counterpoint report. The shipments grew due to the strong demand of Redmi 9 and Note 9 series.

Xiaomi smartphone shipment

Representational image

As per a Counterpoint Research latest report, Xiaomi is India’s largest smartphone shipment manufacturer in 2020. The report states that Xiaomi’s shipments grew due to the strong demand for the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9 series. As per the report Xiaomi has recorded 13 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth in the last quarter of 2020, which great in a pandemic hit year. The report notes that Realme grew the highest at 22 percent YoY in 2020. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Amazon India, to be priced under Rs 7,000

India’s smartphone shipments reached over 150 million units in 2020 and this is the result of post-lockdown demand and use cases such as online learning and working from home or remote working. The report also highlights that despite the demand the overall Indian smartphone market declined by 4 percent. Also Read - Samsung launches entry-level Galaxy A02 with price under Rs 10,000

Xiaomi leads the chart

Xiaomi tops the chat with a 26 percent market share, followed by 21 percent market share captured by Samsung. Next on the list is Vivo with a 16 percent market share, followed by Realme with an 11 percent market share and Oppo with a 10 percent market share, followed by other brands. Also Read - Apple to boost iPhone production in India to reduce Chinese dependancy: Report

Realme Narzo 20 Pro specifications

The Counterpoint report further states that Vivo was the top offline player last year. Realme’s shipments grew 22 percent in 2020 and crossed the 20 million-unit mark for the very first time.

Xiaomi witnessed a strong 13 percent YoY growth in Q4 2020 due to strong demand for the Redmi 9 and the Redmi Note 9 series. Samsung also witnessed a 30 percent YoY growth and the brand grew 1.5 times YoY in 2020 on online channel shipments, reveals the report. Realme also witnessed the highest growth due to strong shipments of its C series and the Narzo series.

Redmi Note 9 Pro on Amazon

The Counterpoint Research report also highlights that US-based tech giant Apple captured the sixth spot in Q4 2020 with 171 percent YoY growth in Q4 and 93 percent YoY growth in all of 2020. It further states that the launch of the iPhone 12, and offers on iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 11, and online expansion pushed this growth.

The report also states that for the very first time Apple crossed 1.5 million shipments in a single quarter. Additionally, OnePlus also experienced 200 percent YoY growth in Q4 2020 thanks to the OnePlus Nord.

  • Published Date: January 28, 2021 12:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 28, 2021 12:23 PM IST

