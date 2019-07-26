comscore India smartphone market led by Xiaomi in Q2 2019
Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019; total smartphone shipments hit 37 million

Xiaomi continues its strong performance in the Indian smartphone market. But competition is heating up, and other brands are fast closing in. This is the third consecutive quarter that Realme has grabbed a spot within the top-five brands.

  Published: July 26, 2019 10:39 AM IST
Chinese handset maker Xiaomi grabbed the top spot in the second quarter (Q2) of 2019 with a 28 percent share. Overall smartphone shipments in India grew to 37 million units, setting a second-quarter shipment record. These numbers on the India smartphone market were revealed by Counterpoint Research.

India smartphone market in Q2

China’s BBK Group became the leading smartphone manufacturer in India for the first-time ever. The company includes smartphone brands like Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus. As per the report, the company managed to capture a combined share of 30 percent.

Samsung‘s shipments declined 7 percent YoY. Having said that, it showed 30 percent growth QoQ driven by the refreshed Galaxy A series and Galaxy M series. Huawei’s trade ban impacted India market as its shipments declined year on year. But, the brand continues to be in the top-ten smartphone brands category.

The India growth is a result of new launches, price cuts on older devices and channel expansion across brands. “Brands which focused on offline channels expanded to online channels with online-exclusive series. Similarly, brands which entered the market with online-exclusive series are now expanding their reach towards offline channel by forming partnerships with key offline retailers. This strategy is working well for all the leading at-scale players,” Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research, said in a statement.

“Also, brands are launching multiple series to target or expand into new product tiers. This is helping them to expand their product portfolio to target multiple fast-growing segments and also diversify,” Pathak added.

This is the third consecutive quarter that Realme has grabbed a spot within the top-five brands. Such performance is a result of strong performance of Realme C2 and Realme 3 Pro. It has also been helped by discount offers rolled out on online platforms. Realme C2 crossed one million mark within a couple of months of launch. It became the fastest brand to reach 8 million smartphone shipments in India market within a year of its debut.

Premium segment

In the premium segment, OnePlus surpassed Samsung to become the number one player. This is due to strong demand for its newly launched OnePlus 7 series. On the other hand, Realme, Asus,  and Nokia HMD were the fastest growing brands (YoY).

“The top five brands’ contribution to the total shipments volume reached its highest ever level driven by new launches and hybrid channel strategy. Localisation, branding, and innovation will remain to be the next key drivers for growth in a highly competitive market like India.

“The market will continue to become more concentrated with majority of share controlled by a few brands leading to more number of exits among the long-tail brands in the market moving forward,” said Anshika Jain, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

With Inputs from IANS

  Published Date: July 26, 2019 10:39 AM IST

Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint
Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint
