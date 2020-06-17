comscore Xiaomi lets you flash Android 11 Beta on Mi 10 series | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi lets you flash Android 11 Beta on Mi 10 series
News

Xiaomi lets you flash Android 11 Beta on Mi 10 series

News

The early beta version of Android 11 can be flashed on the Mi 10 by unlocking its bootloader.

  • Published: June 17, 2020 7:39 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 1

Xiaomi promised Android 11 beta for Mi 10 users, and it’s here. The company is offering the latest Android beta version for its flagship for users. The only catch is they will have to flash the version images to their device manually. To make this happen, Mi 10 users will have unlock the bootloader of the device. Also Read - Mysterious new Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10

Download the Mi 10 flash tool from Xiaomi website, and install it on their Windows PC. They have to extract the images from the downloaded software and flash it to the Mi 10 connected to the PC by USB cable. You can get more details from this website. Interestingly, Xiaomi points out the Android 11 beta is based on AOSP, and not its MiUi interface. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ flagship to arrive with 120Hz display and 65W charging

So, it seems Xiaomi has picked up the codes made available on the open forums and dished out the mirror images for its flagship phone. But either ways it’s good to see Xiaomi becoming proactive with software beta roll outs. Quick point though, installing the beta means you can’t roll back to the stable version. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Poco F2 Pro to get Android 11 beta skinned with MIUI

The brand had recently launched the Android 10 upgrade for its Mi 10 smartphone series in the market. The new update comes with the in-house MIUI 11.1 version skin. According to a new report, the upgrade is currently rolling out for devices in multiple regions.

Xiaomi shared the details regarding the upgrade on its Mi Community page. It is worth noting that the update features different build numbers for different regions. The report also revealed that Xiaomi re-branded its Mi CC9 Pro as the Mi Note 10 for markets outside China.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

The package size of the upgrade will amount to about 2.6GB considering it is a large update. If you are not in a hurry and don’t know the manual upgrade, then you can wait for a couple of days. However, if you are impatient and have some amount of knowledge then you can download and upgrade manually.

 

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 17, 2020 7:39 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi MI 10 5G

Xiaomi MI 10 5G

49999

Android v10 (Q)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
108MP ultra-clear primary sensor + 13MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors
News
AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors
Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details

OnePlus Z rumoured to come with four cameras at the back

News

OnePlus Z rumoured to come with four cameras at the back

Acer One 14 Windows laptop launched: Price in India, features

Laptops

Acer One 14 Windows laptop launched: Price in India, features

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

Review

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

Most Popular

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

Oppo Enco W31 Review

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Motorola Edge+ users facing major screen issues

AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors

Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details

OnePlus Z rumoured to come with four cameras at the back

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Edge+ users facing major screen issues

News

Motorola Edge+ users facing major screen issues
Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details
Samsung Galaxy A21s with quad-camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s with quad-camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India
OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India

Smart TVs

OnePlus and Samsung TVs to now be manufactured in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale at 12PM; Everything we know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale at 12PM; Everything we know

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook यूजर्स अब पॉलिटिकल ऐड को कर सकेंगे ऑफ

हाइक ने जारी किया Hikeland, अब 'वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग' और 'वीडियो कॉलिंग' होगी साथ

दमदार Oppo Find X2 सीरीज भारत में 64,990 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

शाओमी Redmi K40 स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिल सकता है 33 वॉट का चार्जर

Tecno Spark Power 2 स्मार्टफोन 6000mAh के साथ भारत में 9,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview
Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

News

Motorola Edge+ users facing major screen issues
News
Motorola Edge+ users facing major screen issues
AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors

News

AMD unveils refreshed Ryzen 3000XT series processors
Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 beta update rolls out: Check details
OnePlus Z rumoured to come with four cameras at the back

News

OnePlus Z rumoured to come with four cameras at the back
Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Best Sellers