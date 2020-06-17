Xiaomi lets you flash Android 11 Beta on Mi 10 series

Xiaomi promised Android 11 beta for Mi 10 users, and it’s here. The company is offering the latest Android beta version for its flagship for users. The only catch is they will have to flash the version images to their device manually. To make this happen, Mi 10 users will have unlock the bootloader of the device. Also Read - Mysterious new Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10

Download the Mi 10 flash tool from Xiaomi website, and install it on their Windows PC. They have to extract the images from the downloaded software and flash it to the Mi 10 connected to the PC by USB cable. You can get more details from this website. Interestingly, Xiaomi points out the Android 11 beta is based on AOSP, and not its MiUi interface.

So, it seems Xiaomi has picked up the codes made available on the open forums and dished out the mirror images for its flagship phone. But either ways it's good to see Xiaomi becoming proactive with software beta roll outs. Quick point though, installing the beta means you can't roll back to the stable version.

The brand had recently launched the Android 10 upgrade for its Mi 10 smartphone series in the market. The new update comes with the in-house MIUI 11.1 version skin. According to a new report, the upgrade is currently rolling out for devices in multiple regions.

Xiaomi shared the details regarding the upgrade on its Mi Community page. It is worth noting that the update features different build numbers for different regions. The report also revealed that Xiaomi re-branded its Mi CC9 Pro as the Mi Note 10 for markets outside China.

The package size of the upgrade will amount to about 2.6GB considering it is a large update. If you are not in a hurry and don’t know the manual upgrade, then you can wait for a couple of days. However, if you are impatient and have some amount of knowledge then you can download and upgrade manually.

