Xiaomi and Light confirm partnership for future smartphones with DSLR-like capabilities

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 9 as its first smartphone with triple rear cameras.

  Published: February 27, 2019 11:50 AM IST
Nokia 9 PureView, which went official earlier this week, is the world’s first smartphone with five rear-mounted cameras. The camera technology of the smartphone is provided by US-based company called Light. Through a press release, Light and Xiaomi have now confirmed that they have entered a new partnership to launch smartphones with DSLR-like photographic capabilities.

Xiaomi phones are quite popular, but photography is one department where they lag behind their rivals. Founded in 2013, Light became a known brand when it announced the Light L16 that came with 16 camera modules. Light and Xiaomi however haven’t revealed any details on future products that will be born through this new partnership.

Xiaomi’s GM of camera department, smart division, Zhu Dan commented on the new collaborating by saying that, “We are thrilled to partner with Light to leverage their advanced imaging solutions for our future devices.” LG has also confirmed recently that is also working with Sony.

Xiaomi has recently launched the Xiaomi Mi 9 as its first smartphone with triple rear cameras. Hence, it appears that the Chinese firm may launch a phone with quad camera powered by Light’s advanced computational imaging technology.

The Lux Capacitor image processor by Light can support as many 10+ camera sensors with varied focal lengths. The Nokia 9 PureView has two 12-megapixel RGB sensors and three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors with standard focal length of 28mm. While shooting a photo, all the camera sensors can work simultaneously to capture light, color and detail. The images captured by the five camera sensors are stitched to create a single image.

Will Xiaomi launch the forthcoming Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 with multiple cameras powered by Light technology? It is advisable to patiently wait for further reports to know more about the multi-camera Xiaomi phone.

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC
48MP Sony sensor + 12MP + 3D ToF lens
