Xiaomi likely to bring water purifiers, laptops and washing machines to India: Report

Xiaomi has already entered the consumer durables space by launching its Mi smart TVs and Mi Air Purifiers.

  Published: February 28, 2019 4:52 PM IST
Xiaomi today launched its Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro smartphones in India, which will be available to buy in about a week’s time. As it has time and again proved, Xiaomi however, is more than just a smartphone maker. To that effect, the company also launched the Mi LED TV 4A Pro, and a pair of Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic.

With its smartphone business booming, Xiaomi seems to be looking beyond and towards India’s trillion dollar consumer durables space. Having already launched a slew of smart TVs, air purifier and security cameras, the company is now looking at introducing other products in India.

Speaking to the Mint, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain said, “This year we will probably enter big categories such as water purifiers, laptops, and washing machines. Additional launches will include two to three small categories as well.”

Xiaomi’s clear intent

On the back of strong smartphone business, Xiaomi is hoping that this new space will boost the overall market share. “We now have nearly 30 percent market share in smartphones, which was till now our fastest-growing business,” Jain said. “However, if we launch categories such as washing machines, fridges, and water purifiers, we can disproportionately grow that and capture a bigger market share.”

Xiaomi already has a vast portfolio of smart home peripherals in China, which include products ranging from smart rice cookers, water purifiers, air conditioners and drones to smart scooters. Many have been hoping for them to come to our country.

About a year back, Xiaomi opened its first Mi Home Experience Store in Chennai to showcase some of its smart ecosystem products. Buyers couldn’t really get their hands on the products, and only register their interest. Based on the interest levels, Xiaomi then decides what products to bring to India. This was the clearest sign yet that the company was quite serious in wanting to bring some of these products to India.

A tentative timeline

The report adds that some of these consumer durables could be launched by Xiaomi before December this year. “We are working on each one of them but I do not know which one will be ready first,” Jain was quoted as saying.

As we have seen with its current portfolio, Xiaomi’s upcoming products too will be sold via both online and offline channels. “We may think of importing a small quantity in the beginning and then move to local manufacturing soon. Or we can start local manufacturing from day one,” Jain said.

  Published Date: February 28, 2019 4:52 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

जियो यूजर्स ऐसे चेक करें अपना बैलेंस, वैलिडिटी और डाटा

शाओमी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Mi Sports ब्लूटूथ ईयरफोन, जानें कीमत और खासियत

Motorola ने कन्फर्म किया जल्द लेकर आएगी फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन, RAZR की तरह दिखाई देगा

शाओमी ने केवल 12,999 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च किया Mi LED TV 4A Pro, जानें कब और कहां होगा उपलब्ध

शाओमी ने भारत में Redmi Note 7 Pro को किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

