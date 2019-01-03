comscore
Xiaomi makes Redmi a separate brand; Lei Jun explains the reasoning behind the move

This is not a new move as other companies including Huawei and Oppo have gone the similar route.

  January 3, 2019
Redmi Jan 10 launch teaser

Image credit: Weibo

Xiaomi has just announced that it is making Redmi as an independent brand while separating it from the Mi brand. The company has also announced that it is planning to launch the first Redmi branded smartphone for the sub-brand at a launch event on January 10. As previously reported, this Redmi-branded smartphone is set to sport a 48-megapixel camera sensor. While announcing the move, the company did not reveal the reason behind the move, the CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun revealed the motivation behind the move while responding to a user on Chinese social media website Weibo.

According to the explanation, Jun added that this move is to make sure that Xiaomi gives more attention to the Redmi brand. This move will also separate Mi and Redmi brands from each other as both brands have a different focus. As reported by GizmoChina, Mi brand is geared towards launching high-end smartphones while the Redmi brand is aimed at bringing “value-for-money” smartphones in the budget and entry-level price segment. This brings the total number of smartphone brands in India to three. This includes the newly formed Redmi, Mi, and Poco. To recap, Poco is aimed at delivering “premium” smartphones at an affordable price point.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

This is not a new move as other companies including Huawei and Oppo have gone the similar route by separating their device lineups into standalone brands. Huawei launched a separate brand Honor while Oppo launched “Realme” last year to focus on the budget and entry-level segment in the Indian smartphone market.

Xiaomi Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Air Pollution Mask launched in India, first sale at 12PM today

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Air Pollution Mask launched in India, first sale at 12PM today

This is also likely to dissociate Redmi, an already popular entity in the Indian smartphone market from its Chinese roots. The company will launch its first smartphone at the January 10 launch event as an independent brand. We are not aware of any details about the upcoming smartphone other than its 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

