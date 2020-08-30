comscore ZTE may beat Xiaomi to first under-display camera | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi may be beaten by ZTE in making first commercially available under-display camera
News

Xiaomi may be beaten by ZTE in making first commercially available under-display camera

News

Though Xiaomi has since made a bunch of improvements in the tech, it may not end up being the first brand to commercially launch a phone with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

  • Published: August 30, 2020 7:09 PM IST
Xiaomi

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has unveiled its third generation of under-cameras and has promised that the technology will soon be coming to the mass market next year. Although the brand’s first and second versions have been the topic of discussion for long now, we are yet to see the under-display camera in action in a phone from any brand yet. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 9 SE receives MIUI 12 update in China

As per the company, the latest version of the under-display technology works by allowing the front-facing camera to see through the gaps in the display sub-pixels, which are the red, green, and blue dots that come together to make each individual pixel. The brand makes sure that the area of screen above the camera has the same pixel density and that helps make the perfect “disguise”. However, Xiaomi had mentioned that the selfie camera itself had to match the performance and quality of modern front camera sensors. Also Read - Xiaomi unveils third-gen under-display camera technology, will launch with 2021 phones

Watch: Rainbow Six Siege Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

LCD or OLED?

Xiaomi’s blog post doesn’t mention whether the panel in use above the camera is an LCD or OLED panel. Despite the brand claiming that the camera is disguised perfectly when not in use, there still appears to be a small square shadow visible below the display. As pointed out by The Verge, this shadow is visible at the 0:29 mark in the promotional video. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9i could be rebadged model of global Redmi 9A for India, reportedly launching soon

Smartphone companies have been teasing under-display cameras for a little while now. Brands like Xiaomi and Oppo have both brought the tech to life last year in June. Oppo showed off a working prototype that month at MWC Shanghai. However, the tech wasn’t perfected at the time and the camera area on the screen appeared more pixelated than the rest of the screen.

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE receives MIUI 12 update in China

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE receives MIUI 12 update in China

ZTE may beat Xiaomi with first under-display camera phone

Though Xiaomi has since made a bunch of improvements in the tech, it may not end up being the first brand to commercially launch a phone with an under-display fingerprint sensor. Smartphone brand ZTE earlier announced this month that the company will be announcing the first smartphone with the tech on September 1. This could be the ZTE Axon 20 5G. However, it is unknown as of now if the device will launch outside of China.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 30, 2020 7:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

ZTE may beat Xiaomi to first under-display camera
News
ZTE may beat Xiaomi to first under-display camera
Apple could launch next AirPods Pro with in-air gesture support

News

Apple could launch next AirPods Pro with in-air gesture support

OnePlus Nord might not launch in China: Report

News

OnePlus Nord might not launch in China: Report

Google Duo will get native beta app support for Android TV

Smart TVs

Google Duo will get native beta app support for Android TV

Huawei announces Watch Fit smartwatch, priced at $110

Wearables

Huawei announces Watch Fit smartwatch, priced at $110

Most Popular

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

ZTE may beat Xiaomi to first under-display camera

Apple could launch next AirPods Pro with in-air gesture support

OnePlus Nord might not launch in China: Report

New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA

Tata Sky launches new 300Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1,900: Check details

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

ZTE may beat Xiaomi to first under-display camera

News

ZTE may beat Xiaomi to first under-display camera
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE China variants gets MIUI 12 update: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE China variants gets MIUI 12 update: Check details
Incredibly Sleek & Powerful: OPPO A53 Is Here To Rule The Under 13K Segment

Brand Solution

Incredibly Sleek & Powerful: OPPO A53 Is Here To Rule The Under 13K Segment
Redmi Note 8 survives drop from eighth floor, still works

News

Redmi Note 8 survives drop from eighth floor, still works
List of Quad Camera Phone under 10000

Top Products

List of Quad Camera Phone under 10000

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Watch Fit स्मार्टवॉच बजट रेंज में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 की लॉन्च से पहले कीमत हुई लीक, जानें संभावित फीचर्स

लॉन्च से पहले Nokia 3.4 ‘Dr Strange’ का डिजाइन और फुल स्पेसिफिकेशन हुए लीक

लॉन्च से पहले Realme X7, Realme 7 की लाइव इमेज हुई लीक, सामने आए फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite सस्ता फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

ZTE may beat Xiaomi to first under-display camera
News
ZTE may beat Xiaomi to first under-display camera
Apple could launch next AirPods Pro with in-air gesture support

News

Apple could launch next AirPods Pro with in-air gesture support
OnePlus Nord might not launch in China: Report

News

OnePlus Nord might not launch in China: Report
New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA

News

New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA
Tata Sky launches new 300Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1,900: Check details

News

Tata Sky launches new 300Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1,900: Check details

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers