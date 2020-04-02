comscore Xiaomi may be working on a 144-megapixel smartphone | BGR India
Xiaomi may be working on a smartphone with 144-megapixel primary camera

Coronavirus has also pushed Xiaomi to delay a number of product launches in multiple countries. However, this delay has not stopped the company from working on more innovative products. Let's check the latest leak here.

  Published: April 2, 2020 10:19 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Main

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is currently working on multiple upcoming products. These products include smartphones, other Xiaomi, Redmi, or Mi branded products, accessories, fitness bands and more. In addition, the global pandemic coronavirus has also pushed Xiaomi to delay a number of product launches in multiple countries. In fact, the delay extends to manufacturing and selling recently launched products including the Note 9 Pro and Pro Max. However, this delay has not stopped the company from working on more innovative products. A new report has surfaced outlining one such product that the company is currently working on. Let’s check out the leaked details about this mystery product.

Future Xiaomi smartphone may feature a 144-megapixel camera; details

According to a report from GSMArena, Xiaomi is currently working on an upcoming smartphone. The highlight of the smartphone is likely to be a 144-megapixel primary camera. Xiaomi is likely to launch the smartphone under the Xiaomi Mi 10S Pro or Mi CC10 Pro branding. The 144-megapixel sensor is likely to be the successor to the current 108-megapixel sensor present on the current Xiaomi smartphones. These devices include the Mi Note 10 series, Mi 10 5G, Mi Alpha, Mi CC9 Pro, and more. As per the report, the company is likely to team up with Samsung for the 144-megapixel sensor. This is because Samsung is the only company expected to be working on a higher resolution sensor.

The report did not reveal any launch date or timeline for the mystery smartphone. We are not sure about the processor that the smartphone will feature or information regarding other camera sensors. It is likely that more information will surface online regarding the upcoming smartphone in the coming days. So, it is best to wait and watch.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with 108-megapixel penta-camera setup debuts as global version of Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with 108-megapixel penta-camera setup debuts as global version of Mi CC9 Pro

Features Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-6.47-inch FHD+ OLED-6.47-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Penta – 108MP + 5MP + 12MP + 20MP + 2MP Penta – 108MP + 5MP + 12MP + 20MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP 32MP
Battery 5,260mAh 5,260mAh

  Published Date: April 2, 2020 10:19 PM IST

