News

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor in Q4 2020

News

A new report shared some additional information regarding the upcoming leap in the smartphone camera sensor technology. Here is everything that we know about the 150-megapixel camera on the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone.

  Published: April 23, 2020 4:15 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha (6)

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi seems to be working on a mystery smartphone for the end of the year. This mystery smartphone will feature another major leap in the field of smartphone photography (at least on paper). According to a new report, this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is likely to feature a 150-megapixel primary camera. The company plans to launch this smartphone in the market in Q4 2020. In addition, the company shared some additional information regarding the upcoming leap in the camera sensor resolution. Let’s check out the details regarding the 150-megapixel camera on the Xiaomi smartphone here. Also Read - Samsung plans a 600-megapixel image sensor to rival human eye

Xiaomi to launch a smartphone with a 150-megapixel camera; details

According to a report from Gizmochina, Xiaomi has teamed up with electronics giant Samsung for the rumored 150-megapixel touting smartphone. It also noted that this is not the first time that both smartphone makers are teaming up. Previously, Xiaomi and Samsung teamed up to launch the first smartphone with the 108-megapixel camera sensor. Smartphone leaker Ice Universe also revealed that Samsung has just completed its Research & Development work on developing a 150-megapixel sensor. The sensor will come with a physical size of “around 1-inch”. Samsung will likely use a similar nano cell technology that we saw in the ISOCELL Bright HM1. Also Read - Samsung reportedly working on 150-megapixel camera sensor, could debut in Q4 2020

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

Digging deeper Xiaomi will use this sensor on its mystery smartphone towards the end of the year. In the meantime, the South Korean electronics maker has already started its work to develop a 250-megapixel camera sensor. This information comes just hours after we reported on plans about making a 600-megapixel camera sensor. Taking a look at the report, we are not sure about the model of the 150-megapixel camera-focused smartphone. However, we can guess that it will likely be the next-generation Mi CC or the Mi MIX. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: The 108-megapixel Nona Binning camera explained

Samsung reportedly working on 150-megapixel camera sensor, could debut in Q4 2020

Also Read

Samsung reportedly working on 150-megapixel camera sensor, could debut in Q4 2020

According to the report, the upcoming smartphone can combine nine pixels to get one superpixel. This means that the 150-megapixel camera sensor can push out 16-megapixel pixel binned images. The report also noted that other smartphone makers including Oppo, and Vivo may also launch smartphones with a 150-megapixel camera sensor.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: April 23, 2020 4:15 PM IST

