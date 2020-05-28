comscore Xiaomi working on MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ powered device | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, and 144Hz LDC display
News

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, and 144Hz LDC display

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ sports support for both SA and NSA dual-mode 5G networks. Let’s check out the details regarding the rumored Xiaomi smartphone here.

  • Published: May 28, 2020 4:00 PM IST
Redmi 10x 1

Smartphone making giant Xiaomi seems to be working on an unannounced smartphone with the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. According to the latest information available, the upcoming smartphone is expected to sport an LCD display on the device. This display will likely feature an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. This information comes just weeks after MediaTek launched the SoC in the market. As part of the launch. Dimensity 1000+ is expected to the flagship MediaTek SoC for 5G in the market. It sports support for both SA and NSA dual-mode 5G networks. Let’s check out the details regarding the rumored Xiaomi smartphone here. Also Read - Xiaomi details Redmi's phone plus strategy and hints at products beyond smartphones

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with Dimensity 1000+; details

According to a report from GizChina, known leaker DigitalChatStation shared information regarding the rumored smartphone on Weibo. The report also highlighted that Dimensity is the first and only SoC that supports two 5G-enabled SIM cards with dual-standby support. It also comes with support fro “dual-carrier aggregation technology” in 5G. This technology helps ensure that smartphone users get a stable and faster 5G experience. Talking about the features of the SoC, the smartphone maker can also feature “MiraVision”, a new chip-level image quality optimization technology. In addition, this SoC is the first to feature Cortext A77 cores along “with integrated 5G baseband”. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today: Price in India, features and more

Watch: Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

We have already seen the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC on the latest Redmi 10X 5G series. This likely means that the upcoming smartphone with 1000+ will like to be a flagship smartphone for the company. The report also speculated that Xiaomi may launch the Dimensity 1000+ powered smartphone under the Redmi K series. This is likely because as per Redmi, K series is the top of the line. Also Read - Redmi 10X series launched with AMOLED display, 7nm 5G MediaTek chipset: Price, full specifications

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset with support for 144Hz refresh rate launched; check details

Also Read

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset with support for 144Hz refresh rate launched; check details

Redmi has already outlined its different lineups as part of the 10X 5G launch. The smartphone sub-brand currently has four lineups including the K, X, Note, and digital lineup. K being the top of the line while digital being the budget devices with numerical names such as the Redmi 8.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 28, 2020 4:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

NASA and SpaceX postpone historic launch to Saturday
News
NASA and SpaceX postpone historic launch to Saturday
Xiaomi working on a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+; details

News

Xiaomi working on a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+; details

Windows 10 May 2020 update is first major release of this year

News

Windows 10 May 2020 update is first major release of this year

Huami Amazfit T-Rex to launch in second week of June

Wearables

Huami Amazfit T-Rex to launch in second week of June

Truecaller data leak reported, company denies

News

Truecaller data leak reported, company denies

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

NASA and SpaceX postpone historic launch to Saturday

Xiaomi working on a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+; details

Windows 10 May 2020 update is first major release of this year

Truecaller data leak reported, company denies

Huawei P30 Pro gets May 2020 security patch in India

How to get started in photography

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi working on a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+; details

News

Xiaomi working on a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+; details
Xiaomi details Redmi's phone plus strategy; plans new products

News

Xiaomi details Redmi's phone plus strategy; plans new products
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone यूजर्स को 98 रुपये वाले रिचार्ज में मिल रहा है डबल डाटा

BSNL लेकर आई खास ऑफर, इन प्लान्स के साथ मिलेगा गूगल होम मिनी और नेस्ट मिनी

BSNL ने पेश किया लॉन्ग टर्म प्लान, एक बार रिचार्ज पर 365 दिनों के लिए मिलेगा डेटा

रियलमी को टक्कर देगी नोकिया की स्मार्ट टीवी, जानिए कितनी होगी इसकी कीमत

Realme Power Bank 2 की सेल आज से शुरू, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography
Realme TV launch: Top 5 features

News

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features
MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week

News

NASA and SpaceX postpone historic launch to Saturday
News
NASA and SpaceX postpone historic launch to Saturday
Xiaomi working on a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+; details

News

Xiaomi working on a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+; details
Windows 10 May 2020 update is first major release of this year

News

Windows 10 May 2020 update is first major release of this year
Truecaller data leak reported, company denies

News

Truecaller data leak reported, company denies
Huawei P30 Pro gets May 2020 security patch in India

News

Huawei P30 Pro gets May 2020 security patch in India