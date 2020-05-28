Smartphone making giant Xiaomi seems to be working on an unannounced smartphone with the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. According to the latest information available, the upcoming smartphone is expected to sport an LCD display on the device. This display will likely feature an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. This information comes just weeks after MediaTek launched the SoC in the market. As part of the launch. Dimensity 1000+ is expected to the flagship MediaTek SoC for 5G in the market. It sports support for both SA and NSA dual-mode 5G networks. Let’s check out the details regarding the rumored Xiaomi smartphone here. Also Read - Xiaomi details Redmi's phone plus strategy and hints at products beyond smartphones

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with Dimensity 1000+; details

According to a report from GizChina, known leaker DigitalChatStation shared information regarding the rumored smartphone on Weibo. The report also highlighted that Dimensity is the first and only SoC that supports two 5G-enabled SIM cards with dual-standby support. It also comes with support fro "dual-carrier aggregation technology" in 5G. This technology helps ensure that smartphone users get a stable and faster 5G experience. Talking about the features of the SoC, the smartphone maker can also feature "MiraVision", a new chip-level image quality optimization technology. In addition, this SoC is the first to feature Cortext A77 cores along "with integrated 5G baseband".

We have already seen the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC on the latest Redmi 10X 5G series. This likely means that the upcoming smartphone with 1000+ will like to be a flagship smartphone for the company. The report also speculated that Xiaomi may launch the Dimensity 1000+ powered smartphone under the Redmi K series. This is likely because as per Redmi, K series is the top of the line.

Redmi has already outlined its different lineups as part of the 10X 5G launch. The smartphone sub-brand currently has four lineups including the K, X, Note, and digital lineup. K being the top of the line while digital being the budget devices with numerical names such as the Redmi 8.