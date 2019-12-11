comscore Xiaomi foldable phone: Patent shows Motorola Razr-like clamshell design
Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable device with pop-up selfie camera

The latest Xiaomi patent shows a foldable phone with a clamshell design similar to the Motorola Razr 2019.

  Updated: December 11, 2019 8:56 PM IST
Xiaomi foldable phone patent

(Photo credit: LetsGoDigital)

The fact that Xiaomi is working on a foldable phone is not a surprise. Brands like Samsung, Huawei and Motorola have already launched their foldable smartphones in the market. Recently, it was reported that Xiaomi has been granted a patent that suggested that Xiaomi’s foldable phone will have a functionality similar to the Moto Razr 2019. Now, the latest Xiaomi patent shows a foldable phone with a clamshell design similar to that of the Motorola Razr 2019.

Xiaomi foldable phone patent details

Both patents suggest that Xiaomi could launch a clamshell folding phone. But, the new patent hints that the device will also feature a pop-up selfie camera. It is assisted by a sensor and an LED flash. New sketches of the device show the phone sporting dual rear cameras and an LED flash.

The company might also add a small screen at the back, as per the patent. It basically shows the phone features three holes inside the tiny secondary rear display. The smaller display’s function could be to display notifications when the phone is folded. Unlike the first Xiaomi patent, the new one suggests that the foldable phone will have no bezels, LetsGoDigital reported.

The latest patent was granted to the brand on December 6, 2019, and entered into the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) database. At the moment, it is unknown whether Xiaomi is planning to launch this foldable phone in the market or not. However, it does seem likely that the first Xiaomi folding device will make its debut in 2020. Besides, Samsung recently launched its foldable device in India, and rumors are already claiming that it is working on Galaxy Fold 2. The company’s Galaxy Fold is available in India for Rs 164,999.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Motorola Razr
Price 164999
Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Outer – 2.7-inch gOLED (600 x 800p) display, inner – 6.2-inch pOLED (2142 x 876p)
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) 5MP
Battery 4,380mAh 2,510mAh

  Published Date: December 11, 2019 8:53 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 11, 2019 8:56 PM IST

