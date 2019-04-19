Xiaomi may launch one more product along with Mi TV on April 23

Xiaomi not only makes smartphones, but also televisions, air purifier and other smart IoT devices. Just recently, it was reported that the Chinese company is planning to expand its TV portfolio, and will launch a new Mi TV line up on April 23. But it turns out Mi TV is not the only product the company will be launching in China. Xiaomi has teased the launch of a new product under the MIJIA smart home brand, GizmoChina reports.

The teaser doesn’t shed light on what could be the new product, apart from the brand name. The “poster was shared by the MIJIA Smart Weighing scale Weibo handle,” the report mentioned. Besides, the new TV line up that Xiaomi is prepping to launch is expected to be Mi TV 5 series, which will be the successor to existing Mi TV 4 series. The new devices are said to offer a thin bezel design, similar to the Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4X Pro. Additionally, the highlight of the new TVs is likely to be Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI.

Separately, the Chinese company is believed to launch a 50-inch TV in the Indian market. Xiaomi is also widely rumored to launch a new Redmi device next week, which could be Redmi Y3. The device is said to come with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for shooting selfies. Also, a recent tweet hinted there could also be a Redmi 7 device. It will be a sequel to the Redmi 6 series. Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi 7 smartphone in China.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

As for the specifications, the Redmi 7 packs a 6.26-inch display with HD+ resolution. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. At its core is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset, which is aided by 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the storage via microSD card. The device runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie. There is a combination of a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It offers an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi 7 starts at RMB 699 (approximately Rs 7,100) in China.