comscore Xiaomi may lose top spot in Indian smartphone market in 2020 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi may lose top spot in Indian smartphone market in 2020
News

Xiaomi may lose top spot in Indian smartphone market in 2020

News

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, Xiaomi had a market share of 30.6 percent, far ahead of Samsung, which took the second spot with a share of 22.3 percent.

  • Published: December 16, 2019 12:35 PM IST
Xiaomi 1000th service center 805px

Image: Manu Kumar Jain Twitter

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is confident that it will be able to retain its No. 1 position in the Indian smartphone market next year too, but industry experts believe that the country may see a different winner in 2020. At the end of the first quarter of 2019, Xiaomi had a market share of 30.6 per cent, far ahead of Samsung, which took the second spot with a share of 22.3 per cent, according to an International Data Corporation (IDC) report. But by the third quarter of 2019, Xiaomi’s market share fell to 27.1 per cent. Samsung too experienced a decline as its share went down to 18.9 per cent, IDC data showed.

“Given the remarkable Q3 2019 strides made by the BBK (parent company of Oppo, Vivo, Realme and OnePlus) brands in India, Xiaomi would need to be wary of the rising competition and the decline in its market share. In the first three quarters of 2019, Xiaomi lost three per cent market share,” Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR), told IANS.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i goes on open sale in India for first time: Price in India, offers, features

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i goes on open sale in India for first time: Price in India, offers, features

Out of the BBK Group brands, Realme’s rise in the Indian smartphone market has been truly spectacular. From 6 per cent market share in Q1 of 2019, it grabbed 14.3 per cent market share at the end of Q3. Vivo also witnessed its fair share of growth this year. Its share rose from 13 per cent in Q1 to 15.2 per cent in Q3. OPPO did even better than Vivo in terms of growth. OPPO’s share grew from 7.6 per cent in Q1 to 11.8 per cent in Q3, according to IDC.

“As Realme comes with new offerings in the mid-tier and premium segment, and OPPO and Vivo also unveil plans to go premium, Xiaomi faces an uphill battle,” Ram agreed. To retain their numero uno position, Xiaomi would need to go beyond its existing brand imagery and also consolidate its offline play, Ram said.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

“Xiaomi has been able to build on their offline play by building their own chain of Mi Stores, apart from their non-exclusive network of Mi Preferred Partners,” he added. But if Xiaomi loses the top spot in the Indian smartphone market, which brand will replace it?

Just last week, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said that the company sold over 15 million phones in the very first year of its operations. They are now aiming to double the sale number by 2020. The Chinese smartphone maker began operations in May 2018 and has emerged as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India. Realme has emerged as a formidable opponent to Xiaomi and Samsung in the Indian smartphone market.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review: Best in its segment

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review: Best in its segment

Realme has now risen to become the fourth biggest smartphone brand in India in the third quarter, according to IDC. Unlike Vivo and Oppo, Realme aped the strategy of the market leader closely and focussed on online from the start. Both Vivo and Oppo are offline-focussed with investments in channel marketing and offline distribution. Sheth, who founded the company together with BBK Group, also said that Realme is currently the seventh fastest-growing smartphone brand globally.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 16, 2019 12:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme Buds Air India launch: Top 5 expected features
News
Realme Buds Air India launch: Top 5 expected features
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Features

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out to users

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out to users

Xiaomi may lose top spot in Indian smartphone market in 2020

News

Xiaomi may lose top spot in Indian smartphone market in 2020

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Realme Buds Air India launch: Top 5 expected features

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out to users

Xiaomi may lose top spot in Indian smartphone market in 2020

OnePlus 7T Pro users report Adaptive Brightness issue

OnePlus 7T Pro gets OxygenOS 10.3.0 OTA update in India

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Buds Air India launch: Top 5 expected features

News

Realme Buds Air India launch: Top 5 expected features
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review
Realme 3 Pro update rolling out to users

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out to users
Xiaomi may lose top spot in Indian smartphone market in 2020

News

Xiaomi may lose top spot in Indian smartphone market in 2020
Xiaomi Mi Band 3i goes on open sale in India for first time: Price in India, offers, features

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i goes on open sale in India for first time: Price in India, offers, features

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i भारत में पहली बार ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

Airtel डिजिटल TV यूजर्स को बेस पैक पर मिल रही है 30 दिनों की एक्स्ट्रा सर्विस

Stuffcool ने भारत में 10,000mAh वायरलैस पावरबैंक को 3,799 रुपये में किया लॉन्च

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale का आज आखिरी दिन

Xiaomi भारतीय स्मार्टफोन मार्केट में खो सकती है अपनी नंबर वन पोजिशन

News

Realme Buds Air India launch: Top 5 expected features
News
Realme Buds Air India launch: Top 5 expected features
Realme 3 Pro update rolling out to users

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out to users
Xiaomi may lose top spot in Indian smartphone market in 2020

News

Xiaomi may lose top spot in Indian smartphone market in 2020
OnePlus 7T Pro users report Adaptive Brightness issue

News

OnePlus 7T Pro users report Adaptive Brightness issue
OnePlus 7T Pro gets OxygenOS 10.3.0 OTA update in India

News

OnePlus 7T Pro gets OxygenOS 10.3.0 OTA update in India