Xiaomi may soon launch its second generation Black Shark Skywalker with Snapdragon 855 SoC

Black Shark, the sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi seems to be working on a new device. According to the information, it looks like the device that the sub-brand seems to be working on the second generation device by the company. Technically it will be the third device that the company will launch in the market but initial two devices run on Snapdragon 845 SoC. New information about the device indicated that the company may launch it in the coming months which is just about a year after the company launched its first gaming smartphone.

Teasing about the device, the company has asked its fans to come up with new suggestions and ideas about the upcoming gaming smartphone. To kick-start, the brainstorming, Wang Teng Thomas, the Product Designer for Xiaomi took to Chinese social media website Weibo to confirm that he has seen the device and that the device was “too fast”. He also added that the device is “full of personality” and “very cool” hinting at a well-designed smartphone. According to a report by PhoneArena, we are not sure about what to expect when it comes to the design or the hardware for the second generation Black Shark.

However, it is likely that the company will go with Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 10GB RAM. Considering that devices with 10GB RAM are nothing new, it is possible that the company may launch variants with up to 12GB RAM. We are not clear about what the device will be named as but it is possible that the internal name of the device may be “Black Shark Skywalker”.

Taking into account a previous report where the device was spotted on GeekBench, it is likely that the device is the real deal. It is also highly likely that the device will come with Android 9 Pie out of the box. Last but not the least, we are unsure if the company will pack 5G connectivity in the device considering 5G is the latest must-have feature that most smartphone makers are likely to chase this year.