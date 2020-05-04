After a long period of waiting and speculation, Xiaomi has finally announced the launch date of the Mi 10 5G flagship phone in India. In a recent tweet, Xiaomi revealed that the Mi 10 5G will be launched on May 8, 2020. The launch will be an online-only live stream that will take place on Xiaomi’s YouTube channel. The Xiaomi Mi 10 pre-bookings will also start on the same day. Pre-ordering the smartphone will begin at 2 pm on the same that, that is May 8. Xiaomi is also offering a Mi Wireless power bank worth Rs 2,499 for free to every customer who pre-orders the phone. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: Check out top features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G: Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G has already launched overseas so we already know what is on the phone. The flagship will feature a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. It will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The HDR10+ supporting screen will also feature a 90Hz refresh rate and brightness of up to 500 nits. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India on May 5: Offers, price, full specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is expected to launch with MIUI 12 on top of Android 10 in India. It is powered by the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is expected to launch in three storage variants. These are two 8GB RAM variants with either 128GB or 256GB storage options. The third variant features 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alleged real-life images leaked online, but are these totally fake?

In terms of optics, the Mi 10 5G features a main 108-megapixel camera sensor. This is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth sensing and macro mode. There is also a Dual-LED flash. The phone can record video at up to 8K 30fps or 4K 60fps. On the front is a 20-megapixel single camera that can shoot up to 1080p 30fps video.

Apart from this the Mi 10 5G also features stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. There is a 4,780mAh battery on the smartphone along with support for 30W fast wired charging and 30W fast wireless charging. Besides this, the phone also supports reverse wireless charging at 5W.

Mi 10 pricing could see hike in India

The price of the upcoming Mi 10 5G in India is expected to be a bit higher than the original estimates. In a recent tweet, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain revealed that direct importing and higher GST along with the depreciating value of the Indian Rupee will affect the pricing of Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship.