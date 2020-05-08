Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 5G in India today, bringing the flagship Mi lineup to India after four years. Starting at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the phones go up against major competition from other brands in the segment. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India; Here are the specifications, design, and price

Let's see how the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G compares to flagships in the segment like the OnePlus 8 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. We shall look at the specifications and prices of the four devices head-on.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro: Display

The Mi 10 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ screen. The Super AMOLED panel supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. The OnePlus 8 Pro meanwhile, has a 6.78-inch QHD+ screen. The Fluid AMOLED panel has support for the 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. The OnePlus 8 Pro also has a peak brightness of 1,444 nits as per DisplayMate. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event highlights: Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ screen. The Dynamic AMOLED panel features support for HDR 10+ and has Always-on display available. It supports 120Hz refresh rate ay FHD+ resolutions and 60Hz and QHD+ resolution. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro meanwhile has a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. There is no support for higher refresh rates. However, the device does support HDR10 and 800 nits of max brightness.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro: Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra all feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC. However, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra variants sold in India come with the Exynos 990 SoC. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro features the A13 Bionic chipset instead. The Mi 10 5G has variants of up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The OnePlus 8 Pro has variants of up to 12GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features multiple variants, the highest of which features 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro features 4GB RAM and storage variants of up to 512GB.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro: Camera

The Mi 10 5G features a quad-camera setup on the rear comprising a 108-megapixel main sensor along with one 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The module can shoot up to 8K 30fps and 4K 60fps. On the front is a 20-megapixel single camera that can shoot up to 1080p 30fps videos.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, features a quad camera setup on the back. This consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, another 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The module can shoot 4K at up to 60fps. On the front is a 16-megapixel single camera that shoots up to 1080p 30fps footage.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra also features a quad camera setup on the rear. This comprises a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel periscope sensor with 10X hybrid zoom, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and lastly a 0.3-megapixel 3D ToF sensor. The S20 Ultra can record videos at up to 8K 24fps or 4K 60fps. On the front of the phone is a 40-megapixel camera that can also shoot 4K at up to 60fps.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro features a triple camera setup on the back. This comprises a 12-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The setup can shoot videos at up to 4K 60fps. On the front is a 12-megapixel sensor that can shoot videos at up to 4K 60fps footage.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro: Pricing

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant. The higher variant is priced at Rs 54,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at Rs 54,999 for its base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Its higher-end variant is priced at Rs 59,999 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra starts in India at Rs 97,999 for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 1,06,600 for the 64GB stoarge variant, 1,21,300 and Rs 1,40,300 for the 512GB variant.