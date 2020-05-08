comscore Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched: Price in India, offers, full specifications,
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched with 108MP camera: Price in India, offers, full specifications, availability

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G price in India starts from Rs 49,999, and will go on sale via Amazon India. Read on to find out everything about the Mi 10 5G in detail.

  • Updated: May 8, 2020 12:53 PM IST
Xiaomi today launched the Mi 10 5G phone in India, alongside the Mi box and Mi wireless earphones. The key highlights of the device are a 108-megapixel rear camera, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 90Hz display, 30W fast charge, and more. The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G price in India starts from Rs 49,999, and will go on sale via Amazon India. It will also be available in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colors via Mi.com. Read on to find out everything about the Mi 10 5G in detail.

Xiaomi Mi 10 features, specifications

The newly launched Xiaomi Mi 10 ships with a 3D curved 6.67-inch AMOLED TrueColor display. The panel supports HDR10+, FHD+ resolution, DCI-P3 colors, and 1120nits of peak brightness. It flaunts a microdot-notched display design. The smartphone’s panel also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The newly launched Mi 10’s display offers a contrast ratio of 5000000:1. The handset draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support. It is reportedly 25 percent faster than its predecessor, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It even supports Liquid Cool 2.0 Vapor Champer for heat dissipation.

One of the biggest highlights of the device is its rear camera setup. There are a total of four cameras at the back. The newly launched Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 108-megapixel main camera that employs the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor from Samsung. The rear camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone has 8K video recording support, OIS and EIS. On the front, the device packs a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and videos. It comes with a Pro video recording mode, night mode, Portrait mode, Raw mode, and a lot more.

Connectivity options of the Mi 10 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, dual-frequency GPS, Hi-Res audio, NFC, and an infrared (IR) blaster. The company has added a big 4,780mAh battery inside the phone. The Mi 10 supports 30W wired Turbo Charge tech, 30W wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. It offers support for Wi-Fi 6, which is the latest standard for home wireless networks. It is the successor to Wi-Fi 802.11ac, which is now called Wi-Fi 5. The device comes with stereo speakers too.

Xiaomi Mi 10 price in India, sale date, offers

Xiaomi Mi 10 price in India starts from Rs 49,999 in India, which is for the 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Chinese company is also selling the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. This storage variant of the Mi 10 is priced at Rs 54,999 in India. It is currently available for pre-order, and the Xiaomi Mi 10 will go on sale in India via Amazon.in. You can get free Mi wireless earphones if you pre-order the Mi 10 in India. Customers can get up to Rs 3,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards. There is also a no-cost EMI option. The pre-orders page will go live at 2:00PM today.

  • Published Date: May 8, 2020 12:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 8, 2020 12:53 PM IST

